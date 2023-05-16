All about Kenna Tota: The personal life of Christina Milian's son

Born into a world of stardom and fame, Kenna Tota is the adorable little son of veteran American actress and singer Christina Milian. He is the Hollywood star's third child born to her husband and French pop singer Mattieu Pokora. Although he is only a few years old, the celebrity kid has already become popular among his parent's fans.

Kenna Tota has been making waves from birth because of his famous parents. His mother has made a mark in the entertainment industry topping the US Billboard charts with hit music like Dip It Low and When You Look At Me. His father is also a renowned singer, actor, and TV personality who appeared as a coach in The Voice Kids France, among others.

Kenna Tota's profile summary

Full name Kenna Tota Flores Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 2021 Age 2 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Grove, West Hollywood USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 3'0" Height in centimetres 91 Weight in pounds 30 Weight in kilograms 14 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Father Matt Pokora Mother Christina Milian Siblings 2

How old is Kenna Tota?

The second son of Christina Milian, Kenna Tota (aged 2 years as of May 2023) was born on 24 April 2021. His mother is an award-winning actress, singer, restaurateur, and businesswoman.

The celebrity's child was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. He has an American nationality with a mixed ethnicity. He is of Polish-French-American descent from his father's side and has Cuban-American-Afro-Latina ancestry from his mother.

Christina Milian, Kenna Tota's mother, has also released albums and songs. The Be Cool actress owns a brand called Viva Diva Wines and co-owns the Beignet food truck, Beignet Box, with Elizabeth Morris.

How many biological kids does Christina Milian have?

The Pulse actress has three children from two different relationships. Besides Kenna Tota, she gave birth to Violet Madison Nash and Isaiah.

Who is Christina Milian's first baby daddy?

She married The-Dream, born Terius Youngdell Gesteelde-Diamant, on 4 September 2009, and their relationship produced Violet. Kenna's half-sister was born on 26 February 2010 before they went their separate ways in October 2011.

After her divorce, Christina met Matt Pokora, also known as M. Pokora, and the duo started dating in 2017 after meeting in a French restaurant. She had her second child and first son, Isaiah Tota, with Pokora. Isaiah was born on 20 January 2020.

Isaiah and Kenna's father is a prominent French pop singer and R&B musician, and actor. He has been featured in television shows like Taratata and Les Enfoirés, while his known songs include Mieux Que Nous, Tombe, and Qui on est.

During the first season of Danse avec les Stars, the French version of Dancing with the Stars, he came first and garnered fame.

Matt Pokora attended the 24th NRJ Music Awards - Red Carpet arrivals at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

As a young child, Kenna does not have a net worth but lives under his parent's care and affluence. His father, Matt Pokora has an alleged net worth of $8 million earned from acting and singing, while his mother, Christina Milian's net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Kenna Tota is born into a family of top Hollywood celebrities, earning him worldwide fame. He has become a topic of discussion among many, and fans are keen to see what the little one will become.

