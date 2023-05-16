Is Nelson Angélil Celine Dion's biological child? Everything we know

Nelson Angélil is a Canadian-American celebrity kid best known as the son of award-winning singer Celine Dion and her late husband, Rene Angélil. Regarded as the Queen of Power Ballads, Celine is noted for her powerful and technically skilled vocals. She has won five Grammy Awards and is the sixth all-time best-performing female soloist in Billboard 200 history.

Does Celine Dion have biological children? At 42, Celine underwent a successful sixth cycle of in-vitro fertilization before becoming pregnant with Nelson Angélil. This is what we know about the celebrity son so far.

Nelson Angélil's profile summary and bio

Full name Nelson Angélil Nickname Nelson Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 2010 Age 13 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Celine Dion and Rene Angélil Siblings Eddy Angélil, René-Charles Angélil, Patrick Angélil, Jean-Pierre Angélil and Anne-Marie Dupré Famous for Being Celine Dion's son

How old is Nelson Angélil?

Nelson Angélil (aged 13 as of 2023) was born on 3 October 2010, in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra.

How did Nelson Angélil's parents meet?

Celine first met Rene, her future husband and manager, in 1980, when she was 12 and he was 38. This was after her brother, Michel, sent him a recording of a song Dion and her mother had written.

The couple got engaged on 30 March 1993, Celine's 25th birthday. The American singer made their relationship public in her album The Colour of My Love. In 1994, the duo tied the knot in a colourful wedding at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. They later renewed their vows on 5 January 2000.

What happened to Rene Angélil?

On 14 January, Rene died at age 73 of throat cancer. His funeral was held in the same place where he and Celine had wed 21 years earlier.

Nelson Angélil's siblings

Nelson has four siblings, three brothers and a sister. René-Charles (born in 2001) is his oldest brother, while Eddy is his twin brother. These are his biological siblings. On the other hand, Patrick and Jean-Pierre are Nelson's half-siblings from their father's previous relationship.

What does Celine Dion's oldest son do?

In 2018 at 17, René-Charles revealed that he had been working on his music, which he debuted on SoundCloud. Recording under the moniker Big Tip, his covers of The Weeknd's songs Loft Music and Sidewalks hit the Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts.

Nelson Angélil's net worth

Nelson's net worth is unknown. However, he comes from a wealthy family. His father had an estimated net worth of $400 million at his death. Conversely, Dion has an alleged net worth of $800 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.

Nelson Angélil’s profiles

The celebrity son is not active on social media. He does not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. His mother prefers keeping him away from the internet's prying eyes.

Despite being the son of one of the most famous musicians worldwide, Nelson Angélil has managed to maintain a low profile. However, he has been a source of strength and comfort for his mother, Dion, following the loss of his father.

