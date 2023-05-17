Get to know Eddy Angélil, Céline Dion's son with René Angélil

Iconic singer Céline Dion’s health has declined, leaving many fans worried about her fate and which loved ones she may leave behind. There has been a particular interest in her children, including Eddy Angélil, one half of a set of twin sons. How old are Céline's kids now?

Like his siblings, Eddy Angélil, one of Céline Dion’s sons lives away from the spotlight, but his fame keeps increasing. These are fascinating facts about Eddy and his life as one of the sons of Céline Dion, arguably one of the best musicians the world has ever seen.

Eddy Angélil's profile and bio summary

Full name Eddy Angélil Date of birth 23 October 2010 Age 12 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity (Syrian/French descent) Gender Male Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Céline Marie Claudette Dion (commonly stylised as Céline Dion) and René Angélil Siblings Patrick and Jean-Pierre Angélil (half-brothers), Anne-Marie Dupré (half-sister), René-Charles Angélil (brother), Nelson Angélil (twin brother) Native language English Social media profiles None ( Celine Dion's Instagram

How many children did Céline Dion have?

The star has three sons she shared with her late husband, René Angélil. They include René-Charles Angélil and twins Eddy and Nelson Angélil. Her husband, René has six children. Besides the aforementioned children, he is also a father to Anne-Marie Angélil, Patrick Angélil, and Jean-Pierre Angélil.

How did Céline Dion have her kids?

Eddy Angélil’s parents did not conceive him and his brother through natural conception. Instead, the couple used the method of IVF, and the treatment was successful after six IVF treatments. She had her firstborn son through IVF as well.

How old are Céline Dion's twins?

Eddy Angélil’s age is 12 years as of May 2023, which makes his twin Nelson's age the same. The duo will be 13 on 23 October 2023. Her eldest son, René, is 22 years old.

What does Céline Dion's oldest son do?

Much like his famous mother, René followed his passion and went into a career in music. Specifically, he is a rapper and reportedly goes by the rap name Big Tip. He covered The Weeknd's songs, Sidewalks and Loft Music, and released them on SoundCloud. They reached the top of the Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts in 2018. He has since released three original tracks.

Céline Dion’s net worth

With such a successful, lengthy career, it should be no surprise that the star's net worth is substantial. Her net worth is most reported to be $800 million in 2023.

Aged only 12 years, Eddy Angélil and his twin brother Nelson are still young, with little information about them online besides their famous family name. In late 2022, their mother, Céline was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The 55-year-old expressed her inability to successfully prepare for and perform her scheduled tours.

