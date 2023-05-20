Who are Jennifer Landon's 8 siblings, and what do they do?

Most people know Jennifer Landon for her acting skills. She hails from a big family, and as one of nine children, she is not the only actress. Her father set the pace for her and some of her siblings to venture into the TV and film industry. Go through these details as they unveil Jennifer Landon's eight siblings.

Michael adored his nine children and inspired their passion for performing arts. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Jennifer Landon is best known for her awe-inspiring performance as Teeter in Yellowstone, the 2018 drama series. She has also been featured in Animal Kingdom, the 2016 crime series, and Banshee, the 2013 drama series.

Is Jennifer Landon related to Michael Landon?

Jennifer Landon's dad, Michael Landon, was an acclaimed American actor and filmmaker. Jennifer seemingly inherited her artistic gene from Michael Landon, the Hollywood star. He was not only her father but a father to many. Go through these details about Jennifer Landon's siblings.

Michael had a show, Highway to Heaven. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

1. Mark Fraser Landon

Mark Fraser was Jennifer Landon's sibling, although not biological, but adopted. He was born on 1st October 1948, and Michael Landon adopted him after marrying his mother, Dodie Fraser.

Mark received acting credits for playing minor roles in Goodbye America in 1997, Double Edge in 1985 and US in 1991. Unfortunately, Mark died on 11th May 2009.

2. Josh Fraser Landon

Josh is Mark's younger brother and Fraser's second son, who Michael adopted as an infant. Not much information is publicly available about his whereabouts and what he does.

3. Cheryl Lynn Landon

After divorcing Fraser, Michael married Majorie Lynn Noe, his second wife. He adopted Cheryl, Majorie's daughter from her previous relationship, and raised her as his child. She finally took his surname, Landon.

Cheryl published a book, I Promise My Dad, in 1992, detailing her life growing up as Michael's eldest daughter.

4. Leslie Ann Landon

Leslie is Jennifer's half-sister, born on 11th October 1962 in Los Angeles, California. She is the second of Michael's kids with Majorie Lynn Noe.

Leslie followed in her father's shoes and has several acting credits, including:

Father Murphy in 1981

in 1981 Little House: Look Back to Yesterday in 1983

in 1983 Little House on the Prairie in 1974

Leslie switched careers to become a clinical psychologist. She married Brian Matthews in 1990, and the couple has four children.

In an interview, Jen described her father as a present dad. Photo: Frank Carrol

5. Michael Landon Jr

Michael Jr is Jennifer Landon's half-brother. He was born on 20th June 1964 to Michael Landon and Majorie Lynn Noe. He is an actor, producer and writer. He has credits for the following productions:

Love Comes Softly in 2003

in 2003 When Calls the Heart in 2014

in 2014 Jamaa in 2011

Michael Jr married Sharee Gregory, his wife of over 35 years, and they share three children, Brittany Landon, Ashley Landon and Austin Landon.

Jennifer enjoys riding horses even when she is not on set. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

6. Shawna Leigh Landon

Shawna is Jennifer's half-sister, born on 4th December 1971. Judging by Shawna's Instagram bio, she is into real estate. Shawna lost her only son in August 2022 to a road accident.

7. Christopher Beau Landon

Christopher is Jennifer's half-brother. He was born on 27th February 1975 to Michael and Noe. Christopher graduated from Loyola Marymount University and pursued a career as a writer and producer.

8. Sean Matthew Landon

Sean Matthew is the youngest of Michael Landon's children. He was born on June 1986. After Michael divorced Noe, he married Cindy, Sean and Jennifer Landon's mother. Therefore, Sean is Jennifer's only brother.

Unfortunately, Michael did not watch Sean grow up; he died when he was only five. Sean pursued a career in real estate.

Jennifer won three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Photo: Ron Galella

Frequently asked questions

Jennifer Landon's parents were only married between 1983 and 1991. Besides this fact, the answers to these questions catch you up on their family dynamics while addressing misconceptions about Jennifer's life.

Who is Jennifer Landon's brother?

She has one biological brother, Sean Matthew Landon. Unlike most of his siblings, Sean is a real estate entrepreneur.

How many children does Jennifer Landon have?

On Yellowstone, Jennifer features as Teeter, who has a budding relationship with Colby. However, in the real world, she does not seem to be in a romantic relationship; hence, there are no records of Jennifer Landon's husband. Neither does she have any children. Nonetheless, she is a mother of bulldogs and has at least two pups.

Jen made her on-screen debut as a child during an episode of her dad's show. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Is Teeter Michael Landon's daughter in real life?

Their matching names are not just a coincidence. Jennifer is Michael's daughter in real life.

Who is Jen Landon's mother?

Her mother's name is Cindy Clerico. Michael married her after divorcing Noe, his second wife, and they had two kids, Sean Matthew and Jennifer.

How old is Jennifer Landon?

She was born on 29 August 1983 in Malibu, California, USA. As of June 2023, she is 39 years of age.

Is Jennifer Landon married?

There are no verifiable public records about Jennifer being married. Neither has she disclosed information about her romantic life.

Besides letting you in on Jennifer Landon's siblings, these details update you on Michael Landon's lineage. He was a father to many, and most of his kids followed in his footsteps. He was adamant about people using the term adopted to refer to his non-biological children.

