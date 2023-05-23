All about Nina Sadoski Seyfried, Amanda and Thomas Sadoski's daughter

Nina Sadoski Seyfried is a celebrity child, best known as the daughter of Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski. Amanda and Thomas have raised her away from the spotlight, which has kept the world guessing her identity, looks, and personality, for years! In this piece, we explore the lesser-known facts of their daughter Nina.

Amanda Seyfried, husband Thomas Sadoski, young daughter Nina and their dog Finn spotted out and about in Manhattan. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Amanda and her Newsroom actor husband, Thomas Sadoski, have tried their best to keep their kids out of the spotlight. They are rarely seen out in public, which has left fans curious to know more about their children. We have defied the odds to bring you Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s biography.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Amanda and Thomas' daughter Date of birth 24 March 2017 Place of birth New York, United States Zodiac sign Aries Age 6 years (as of May 2023) Nationality American Mother Amanda Seyfried Father Thomas Sadoski Sibling (1) Thomas Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Current residence New York

How old is Nina Sadoski Seyfried?

The daughter of the famous actress Amanda Seyfried, Nina Sadoski Seyfried (aged 6 as of May 2023) was born on 24 March 2017 in New York, United States.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s parents

They are veteran actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. They met in May 2015 while working on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. At the time, Amanda was dating Justin Long and Sadoski was married to Kimberly Hope.

Amanda revealed that at the time their relationship was strictly plutonic and work-based since they were both in relationships. However, Sadoski and Hope broke up after eight years of marriage and Amanda ended her two-year-long relationship with Justin in September 2015.

Is Amanda Seyfried married to Thomas Sadoski?

Sadoski and Seyfried reunited in early 2016 on the set of the film The Last Word. They were in March 2016 confirmed to be an item, and reportedly engaged later that year. They reportedly exchanged vows in March 2017 after eloping. At the time, Amanda was nine months pregnant with Nina.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried's parents Amanda and Thomas Sadoski have been together since exchanging vows in 2017. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Are Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski still together?

They are still in a relationship and are among the celebrity couples who have managed to evade drama and grow strong together away from the limelight.

How many kids does Amanda Seyfried have?

She has two children with her husband: Nina, her oldest, and Thomas, her youngest. She has always kept them out of the spotlight and shared only a few pictures of them online. Amanda has revealed that she is raising Thomas, Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s brother and his sister on a small farm in New York.

How old was Amanda Seyfried in the original Mamma Mia?

She was 22 years of age when she auditioned for Mamma Mia! The Movie. At the time of the audition, she already knew the part of Sophie was perfect for her.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s movies

Because both of her parents are in the film industry, most fans speculate she has taken after their footsteps. She is yet to feature in a film, but has appeared in an article published in May 2019 by People Magazine. However, her mother has expressed her interest in joining the industry.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried’s net worth

Her net worth is yet to be officially confirmed as of now. Her mother Amanda has a net worth of $16 million, while her father’s stands at $4 million.

What happened to Amanda Seyfried?

Despite the speculations of Amanda retiring, she is still nowhere near retiring. She maintains a private life on her farm in New York.

Nina Sadoski Seyfried is the daughter of Hollywood couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. They have raised their daughter and her brother away from the limelight, explaining why little is known of them.

READ ALSO: What happened to Mickey Hargitay Jr.? The untold story of Mickey Hargitay’s son

Briefly.co.za shared a post unveiling the untold story of Mickey Hargitay’s son, Mickey Hargitay Jr. Mickey Jr. is the son of the late Hollywood stars Miklós Karoly and Jayne Mansfield. Mickey was a one-time Mr. Universe and an actor best known for Slaughter on Tenth Avenue.

Jayne was an actor as well, best recognized for The Girl Can’t Help It and Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? This piece unveils the lesser-known facts of their son in Mickey Hargitay Jr.'s biography.

Source: Briefly News