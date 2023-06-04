What is Bruce Willis's net worth and how has his health affected it?

Bruce Willis became a household name in Hollywood in the 1980s and has starred in several box-office hits like Die Hard film franchise, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, and The Fifth Element. In early 2022, he had to retire from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia. What is Bruce Willis's net worth today?

Bruce Willis worked in Hollywood from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2022. Photo: Lev Radin

Source: Getty Images

Bruce is the recipient of numerous acting accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, two People's Choice Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The action star was in the industry for over 35 years, from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2022, and has over 100 acting credits.

Bruce Willis's profiles summary and bio

Full name Walter Bruce Willis Other names Bruno Date of birth 19th March 1955 Age 68 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Idar-Oberstein, West Germany Current residence California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 11.5 inches (1.82 m) Eye colour Dark green Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Model Emma Heming (2009 to present), actress Demi Moore (1987 to 2000) Children Five daughters, including Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn Parents Marlene Kassel and David Andrew Willis Siblings Three, including Florence, David, and Robert Education Montclair State University (Drama Program), Penns Grove High School Profession Retired actor and musician Net worth Approx $250 million in 2023

How old is Bruce Willis?

The Fifth Element actor was born on 19th March 1955. Bruce Willis's age is 68 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Bruce Willis's height

The Hollywood star is 5 feet 11.5 inches (1.82 m) tall. He has dark green eyes and a signature-shaven head.

Where is Bruce Willis from?

The actor was born in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany, to a German mother and an American father. Bruce Willis's parents lived on a US military base where his father, David Willis, worked until 1957. The family relocated to David's hometown in Carneys Point, New Jersey, when Bruce was two years old.

After moving to the US, his father worked as a welder, master mechanic and factory welder, while his mother, Marlene Kassel, was a banker. Bruce has three younger siblings: sister Florence and brothers Robert and David. Robert died in 2001 from pancreatic cancer at 42 years.

Bruce Willis's wife

Bruce and Emma Heming tied the knot in 2009. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

He met his first wife, Demi Moore, in July 1987 at a Stakeout screening. They tied the knot four months later, in November 1987, but then announced their split in July 1998. Their divorce was finalized in October 2000. The exes remained friends, and Bruce attended Demi's wedding to actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005.

Willis met model Emma Heming in 2007, and they married in March 2009 in Turks and Caicos. The actor's ex-wife Demi Moore and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, were among the guests.

Bruce Willis's children

The actor has five children from his two marriages. Willis shares daughters Rumer (born in August 1988), Scout (born in July 1991), and Tallulah (born in February 1994) with his ex-wife actress Demi Moore. He has two daughters, Mabel Ray (born in April 2012) and Evelyn Penn (born in May 2014), with his wife, Emma Heming.

The Fifth Element actor has five daughters from two marriages. Photo: @demimoore, @emmahemingwillis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bruce Willis's career

Bruce became interested in dramatic arts in high school after learning that stage acting reduced his stutter. After leaving high school, he worked as a security guard and later as a private investigator in New Jersey.

After dropping out of Montclair State University's Drama Program, he relocated to New York City, where he worked as a bartender and appeared in several off-Broadway products. He was later discovered by a casting director who was impressed by his personality.

In 1985, Willis landed his first major role as David Addison Jr in the TV series, Moonlighting (1985 to 1989). He gained action-hero status after being cast as John McClane in Die Hard (1988). He reprised the role in the subsequent sequels.

The actor has appeared in over 100 films and TV shows for over three decades. Bruce Willis's movies have grossed over $3 billion at the box office in North America. He retired in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Willis became an action star with appearances in box office hits like Die Hard and The Fifth Element. Photo: Mitchell Leff

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Bruce Willis?

Did Bruce have a stroke? The Sixth Sense actor was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. His wife Emma said he would be stepping away from Hollywood after more than 35 years in the industry. Aphasia is a neurological condition affecting a person's ability to understand and communicate.

Later in February 2023, Emma revealed through Instagram that Bruce Willis's illness had advanced, and doctors gave him a more specific diagnosis called frontotemporal dementia. Bruce's five children, his wife Emma, and his ex-wife Demi Moore have supported him through his illness.

How much is Bruce Willis worth as of right now?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bruce Willis's net worth to be $250 million in 2023. He was consistently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. According to Page Six, the actor knew his health was declining and sold nearly $65 million worth of property to focus on life with his family in California.

Rumer, Demi Moore, Bruce, Scout, Emma Hemming, and Tallulah (left to right); Bruce's family has been by his side since the aphasia diagnosis. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Bruce Willis's net worth has slightly been affected by his neurological ailment, but fans will always be grateful for the over three-decade worth of entertainment he provided. His next chapter in life will not be challenging because he is surrounded by a loving blended family.

READ ALSO: Who is Chef Amaury Guichon's wife? Is he still married?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Chef Amaury Guichon. He is a Swiss-French pastry chef known for his artistry in making chocolate sculptures and designs.

Amaury became Paris's youngest executive pastry chef at 21 and later hosted the successful 8-episode School of Chocolate reality series on Netflix. Is he still married to Canadian tattoo artist Fiona Guichon?

Source: Briefly News