Derek Watts is a veteran South African presenter known for being the longtime co-anchor of M-Net's multi-award-winning program Carte Blanche. After more than three decades of notable investigative journalism, he will be walking away from TV to focus on his health.

Derek Watts' battle with skin cancer: Is he stepping down from Carte Blanche? Photo: Grant Lottering on Facebook, Faizel Patel on Instagram (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Watts started appearing on TV in the 1980s and gained prominence when he joined M-Net's Carte Blanche. The prime-time show provides viewers with South African and global stories on corruption, consumption, global cultures, and current affairs.

Derek Watts' profiles summary and bio

Full name Derek Watts Age Not known Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South African Current residence Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.9 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Belinda Children Two, including daughter Kirstin and son Tyrone Profession Investigative journalist, television presenter, MC, speaker Known for Presenter on M-Net's Carte Blanche (1988 to present) Website derekwatts.co.za Social media Twitter Instagram

How old is Derek Watts from Carte Blanche?

Derek Watts' birthday is not known, but reports state he is a Sagittarius. The TV personality was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, and his family relocated to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, when he was five. He moved back to South Africa in the late 1970s to further his career.

How tall is Derek Watts?

Derek Watts' height is approximately 1.9 m (6 feet 5 inches). The veteran journalist's height has been a regular topic among fans.

Derek Watts' wife and children

The TV personality has a wife called Belinda, although little is known about her. The couple met at Benmore's Pick n Pay pet food stand and tied the knot in 1989. Derek Watts' son Tyrone and daughter Kirstin are rarely seen in public.

In a 2010 interview with the Sunday Times, the TV icon revealed his daughter had a brain tumour when she was young but recovered. Kirsty also started a charity called the Kirsty Watts Foundation. Derek's family resides in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Watts lives in Johannesburg with his wife, Belinda, and their two children. Photo: @expressoshow, @Radio702 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Derek Watts' career

Derek has nearly four decades of experience in the journalism industry. He started as a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe. He later joined the SABC News division in 1985 as a news writer before moving to the broadcaster's Top Sport, a sports magazine show, as a co-anchor.

Watts has been hosting Carte Blanche show on M-Net since its establishment in 1988. The show began broadcasting two years after the launch of M-Net and has since played a huge role in helping many South Africans uncover the truth and fight for justice. His work on the show has taken him worldwide to conduct interviews.

He also has a few film and television show cameos on his impressive resume. He appeared in an episode of Legacy drama (2020) as himself and Oh Schucks.... It's Schuster film (1989) as himself.

Derek Watts' salary and net worth

Derek has an estimated net worth of $200,000 (approximately R3.6 million) in 2023. His salary as an anchor for M-Net's Carte Blanche has not been revealed.

Derek Watts joined M-Net's Carte Blanche in 1988. Photo: @news24arts, @saaff_news on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Carte Blanche co-anchor Derek Watts?

The longtime Carte Blanche anchor was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. The disease had spread to his lungs, but he continued to work while receiving specialized care. Carte Blanche announced in June 2023 that Derek would be stepping down from hosting to focus on his health.

In March 2023, he was airlifted to Mill Park Hospital in Johannesburg after collapsing while on a family trip in Hoedspruit. The doctors diagnosed him with severe sepsis, and he had to learn to walk properly under the care of a physiotherapist.

Following Derek Watts' health update, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, thanked the journalist for his admirable legacy at M-Net.

The team at M-Net has the utmost respect and admiration for Derek and his commitment to the channel for the last 36 years. Derek's immense contribution to Carte Blanche forms the tapestry and legacy of the M-Net brand. We will continue to support him during this challenging time.

Watts announced in June 2023 that he would be stepping away from anchoring Carte Blanche to focus on his health. Photo: @afropages, @2oceansvibe on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Derek Watts has established himself as one of the best investigative journalists in South Africa. His immense contribution to the profession has set the standard for aspiring professionals to emulate. Wishing him the best as he recovers!

READ ALSO: The life story of Vusi Leremi? Clement from Skeem Saam in real life

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Vusi Leremi. He is an upcoming South African actor best known for portraying Clement Letsoalo in SABC1's Skeem Saam.

Vusi's character on the SABC1 show is gay, which has led fans to speculate about his sexuality in real life. Go through the article for more on his dating life.

Source: Briefly News