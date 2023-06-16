Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood's most famous 'it'-couples, with a healthy marriage and commercial success both separately and together. Mila’s daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, has gathered fans' attention since she is their first-born child and has a unique name. Here is what we know about her.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher’s pictures are difficult to find since the famous couple goes to extreme lengths to keep their children out of the public eye. This reclusive approach to the spotlight also adds to our little information on them.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher Date of birth October 2014 Age 8 years old in 2023 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Brown Parents Milena Markovna Kunis and Christopher Ashton Kutcher Siblings Dimitri Portwood Kutcher Native language English, fluent in Russian and Spanish

Does Ashton Kutcher have any children of his own?

Mila Kunis’ kids that she shares with her husband Kutcher include Dimitri Portwood Kutcher and Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. The couple have no other children, both separately or together.

How old was Mila Kunis when she had Wyatt?

Mila was 32 years of age when she welcomed her daughter into the world in October 2014. Ashton was 38 at the time.

Why did Mila Kunis name her daughter Wyatt?

According to Ashton's interview on Conan in 2020, the couple already had a name planned. Once Mila fell pregnant, she decided the name was no longer suitable. He stated:

'I had to get the creative juices going, so we were going to a Lakers game, and I just started listing off anything and everything I saw: ‘sign, truck, wall, door… ‘ She was like, ‘Shut up!’ Then I was like, ‘I have got a really dumb idea. What about Wyatt?’ She goes, ‘That is it.’ ”

What languages does Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher speak?

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2017, Ashton said that his then two-and-a-half-year-old daughter could already speak three languages at her young age. He stated:

'My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she knows Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them.'

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher’s age

Wyatt was born in October 2014, but the exact date remains speculated. This makes her eight years old at the time of writing, turning nine in October of 2023.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher’s net worth

The youngster's net worth has yet to be established. Her mother, Mila Kunis' net worth is $75 million, while Ashton Kutcher's net worth is estimated at a staggering $200 million.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher’s profiles

Since Wyatt is still a child, she does not have social media. Her mother, Mila, also does not have social media. Ashton's account on Instagram is under @aplusk, with 5.1 million followers. His Twitter page, @aplusk, has 16.7 million followers as of 28 June 2023.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher may still be young, but she is a talented child with the potential to follow in her famous parents' footsteps and join the entertainment world.

