How did Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, become popular?

Bijou Phillips is an American actress, model and singer. She is widely recognized for her roles in Raising Hope, Almost Famous, Bully, Choke and The Door in the Floor. Additionally, Phillips is best known as Danny Masterson's wife. A former Hollywood star, Danny, starred in Men at Work and The Ranch. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Bijou made her career debut as a model at 13. She became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue Italia and feature in the ad campaign for Calvin Klein. Discover more fascinating details about her.

Bijou Phillips' profile summary and bio

Full name Bijou Lilly Phillips Famous as Bijou Phillips Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1980 Age 43 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Greenwich, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 33-22-33 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Danny Masterson Children Fianna Francis Masterson Parents John Phillips and Geneviève Waïte Siblings Tamerlane, Jeffrey, Chynna and Mackenzie Profession Actress, model and singer Years active 1994-present Net worth $8 million Instagram @bijouphillips

How old is Bijou Phillips?

Bijou Phillips (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 1 April 1980 in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Bijou Phillips’ parents

The Hollywood star is the daughter of the late John Phillips and his third wife, Geneviève Waïte. John Phillips was a renowned musician, while Geneviève Waïte was a South African model, actress and artist.

After the duo split, both were found unfit to have custody of Phillips. She was therefore placed in foster care with a family in Bolton Landing, New York. However, when Bijou was in third grade, her father got custody, and she relocated to Lloyd Harbor.

Does Bijou Phillips have siblings?

The Raising Hope star has one brother, Tamerlane, and three half-siblings, Mackenzie, Jeffrey and Chynna. Mackenzie and Chynna are American on-screen stars and singers. Mackenzie's parents are John Philips and his first wife, Susan Stuart Adams. Conversely, Chynna is John's daughter with his band member Michelle.

Is Bijou Phillips married?

Bijou Phillips' husband is Danny Masterson. The couple met at a tournament in Las Vegas in 2004 and engaged in 2009. They tied the knot on 16 October 2011 in a private castle in Ireland. On 14 February 2014, the duo welcomed their daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson.

Why is Bijou Phillips famous?

After signing a record deal at 17, the Greenwich native began working on her debut album. In 1999, she made her acting debut in the blockbuster Black and White. Some of Bijou's acting credits include:

Sugar Town (1999)

(1999) Tart (2001)

(2001) Octane (2003)

(2003) Venom (2005)

(2005) Friendly Fire (2006)

(2006) You Are Here (2007)

(2007) The Wizard of Gore (2007)

(2007) The Art of Travel (2008)

(2008) Chelsea on the Rocks (2008)

(2008) Dark Streets (2008)

(2008) Wake (2009)

(2009) The Bridge to Nowhere (2009)

(2009) The Land of the Astronauts (2010)

How much is Bijou Phillips' net worth?

The on-screen star has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. Acting is her primary source of income.

Bijou Phillips, Danny Masterson's wife, has built a legacy for herself in the entertainment industry. She is one of the few lucky actresses with a regular acting career.

