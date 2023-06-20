Danny Masterson's net worth, age, trial, verdict, family and movies

Danny Masterson is an American former on-screen star. He is best known for starring in Men at Work, Hold On, Dracula 2000 and That '70s Show. With a career spanning over three decades, Danny Masterson's net worth has drastically increased. Additionally, he is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as the husband of American actress Bijou Phillips.

Unfortunately, Masterson's career has been marred by numerous issues, including sexual assault charges. In 2017, Netflix fired him from its comedy series The Ranch and was dropped as a client by United Talent Agency. Discover more fascinating details about the rise and fall of one of the industry's finest actors.

Danny Masterson's profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Peter Masterson Nickname Danny Masterson Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1976 Age 47 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Nassau County, New York, USA Current residence Santa Ynez, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Garden City High School Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in kilograms 72 Weight in pounds 158 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Bijou Phillips Children Fianna Francis Masterson Parents Peter and Carol Siblings Christopher, Jordan, Alanna and Will Profession Actor, producer Years active 1980-2018 Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Danny Masterson?

Danny Masterson (aged 47 as of 2023) was born on 13 March 1976 in Long Island, New York, USA. He grew up in Albertson, Garden City and East Williston, New York. Masterson's zodiac sign is Pisces.

For his education, he attended Garden City School.

Danny Masterson's height

The former on-screen star stands 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 158 pounds (72 kilograms). Masterson has dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Does Danny Masterson have siblings?

Masterson's brother, Christopher, starred in the blockbuster Malcolm in the Middle. Their maternal half-siblings, Alanna and Jordan, are American actors. Daniel also has a paternal half-brother, Will.

Is Danny Masterson married?

The Men at Work star is married to Hollywood star Bijou Phillips. The couple met at a tournament in Las Vegas in 2004 and engaged in 2009. They exchanged nuptials on 16 October 2011 in a private castle in Ireland. On 14 February 2014, the duo welcomed their daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson. They both are part of a religious movement called Scientologist.

Professional career

Danny made his career debut in 1980 and has appeared in numerous films. Some of his acting credits include:

Beethoven's 2nd (1993)

(1993) Roseanne (1994)

(1994) Extreme (1995)

(1995) Trojan War (1997)

(1997) Strange Frequency (2001)

(2001) Robot Chicken (2003)

(2003) You Are Here (2007)

(2007) California Solo (2012)

(2012) Haven (2013)

(2013) Easy (2017)

How much money is Danny Masterson worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danny has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his former acting career.

What is Danny Masterson convicted for?

In March 2017, three women filed sexual assault allegations against the former actor, which he denied through his agent.

He pleaded not guilty and remained free on a $3.3 million bail. After a lengthy legal battle, Danny's sentencing was set for 4 August 2023, where he faces 30 years to life in prison if found guilty.

Danny Masterson's net worth has been subject to public scrutiny thanks to his 38-year-old successful acting career. Unfortunately, Netflix fired the former Hollywood star due to his sexual assault allegations.

