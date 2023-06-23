Mutulu Shakur is Tupac's stepfather: What happened to him?

Mutulu Shakur is an American activist best known as the stepfather of slain actor and rapper Tupac. To many, he is regarded as a freedom fighter and revolutionary healer known for his work on acupuncture. Sadly, Mutulu's life took a turn for the worst at the height of his career. So, what happened to the once acclaimed political icon?

Shakur was imprisoned for over three decades on bank robbery charges. He was released in 2022 after it was revealed that he had terminal bone marrow cancer with six months to live. Discover more juicy details about him.

Mutulu Shakur's profile summary and bio

Full name Mutulu Shakur Nickname Mutulu Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1950 Age 73 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-partners Afeni and Makini Children 6 Siblings 1 Profession Political activist Net worth $1-$5 million

How old is Mutulu Shakur?

Mutulu Shakur (aged 73 as of 2023) was born on 8 August 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. At age seven, he moved to Jamaica, Queens, New York City, with his blind mother and younger sister, Assata, who is currently an asylum seeker in Cuba.

Mutulu Shakur’s children

In 1975, Shakur married Tupac's mother, Afeni, and had their daughter, Sekyiwa. They divorced in 1982. He later moved on to marry Makini in 1982. Unfortunately, the duo divorced in 2010. Mutulu has four other children: Chinua, Ayize, Nzingha and Mopreme.

Professional career

Mutulu was a member of the Revolutionary Action Movement (RAM) and the Republic of Afrika. In 1970, he began working with a detox program that offered drug rehabilitation using acupuncture.

Eventually, the political activist became certified and licensed to practice in California. He co-founded the Black Acupuncture Advisory Association of North America and the Harlem Institute of Acupuncture.

What happened to Tupac's stepfather?

Shakur was part of the Black Liberation Army members who carried out the 1981 robbery of an armoured car. They made away with $1.6 million in cash, killing a guard and two police officers. Mutulu evaded capture for six years despite being the group's alleged leader.

On 23 July 1982, he became the 380th person added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Shakur was eventually arrested in California in 1987 and convicted on 11 May 1988. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison with the recommendation of no parole.

Mutulu Shakur’s release

Mutulu's release through parole was declined in 2016, 2018 and early 2022. However, on 10 November 2022, this decision was reconsidered, and he was released on 16 December 2022 in light of his deteriorating health.

Is Mutulu Shakur alive?

Yes, Shakur is alive. In 2019, he was diagnosed with stage three myeloma. Additionally, Mutulu has hypertension, type 2 diabetes and glaucoma. He was also affected by COVID-19 thrice and has displayed signs of memory loss and confusion.

Who is the executor of Tupac's estate?

Following Tupac's death in 1996, his mother, Afeni, was named the beneficiary of his estate. However, after Afeni died in 2016, Tom Whalley was named as the executor of her estate.

Mutulu Shakur has spent nearly half his life in prison on various convictions. He was recently released and is spending his final days with his family in Los Angeles, USA.

