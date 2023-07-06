Russell Simmons' daughters: Are they his biological children?

Russell Simons' drama with his two daughters, Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons, started as a Father's Day snub and spiralled into a social media brawl. The drama invited more questions about Russell Simmons' daughters and whether they are his biological children.

Russell Simmons is an American record executive, writer and entrepreneur. He is famously known for co-founding the hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings. Russell Simmons' daughters have recently topped the headlines.

What are Russell Simmons' daughters' names?

Go through these details as they unpack further information while answering the question, who are Russell Simmons' kids? They will also update you on the cause of the brawl and the exchange on social media.

1. Ming Lee Simmons

Russell and Kimora Lee met at the New York Fashion Week in 1992. The record executive was 35 then, while the model was 17. Despite their significant age difference, they fell in love and officiated their union in 1998.

Russell and Kimora welcomed their eldest daughter, Ming Lee, on 21st January 2000. Therefore, Ming Lee is 23 years old as of June 2023. Ming graduated from New York University in May 2023. In an interview, she revealed her intentions to travel a bit, build her brand and further her studies.

2. Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee is the youngest of Russell Simmons' children. She was born on 16th August 2002 and is 20 years old as of June 2023. She also started modelling at a tender age, and some of her notable fashion shows include Baby Phat and Child Magazine fashion show.

Aoki helped her mother relaunch her fashion show in 2019 and made her professional modelling career debut in July 2021. Besides her career success as a model, Aoki topped the headlines in 2019 after her mother revealed her daughter would join Harvard University at just 16 years. She graduated from the Ivy League institution in June 2023.

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

The family of four appeared close and would often be spotted in public together. Russell and Kimora supported their daughters during their modelling days. In a 2020 interview, Kimora hinted at their complicated parenting dynamics.

How many biological sons does Kimora Lee Simmons have?

Ming and Aoki are not the only Kimora Lee Simmons children. After divorcing Russells Simmons, the fashion entrepreneur moved on and had two more biological kids.

1. Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Kenzo was born of Kimora's relationship with Hounsou in May 2009. He turned 14 in 2009.

2. Wolfe Lee Leissner

Kimora married Leissner in February 2014 in a private ceremony. The couple had their son, Wolfe, in April 2015. Wolfe turned 8 in April 2023.

3. Gary Lee Simmons

Gary Lee Simmons, Kimora's third son, is adopted. He joined the family in 2020 and was ten years then. Why did Kimora adopt Gary? Kimora had publicly vocalised her desire to adopt children.

Russell Simmons' daughters

The scandal around Russell Simons' daughters started on Father's Day when Aoki paid tribute to her mother, subtly shading her dad. Following the post, Russell Simmons took to social media, sharing a cryptic message insinuating that his ex-wife strained his relationship with his daughters, saying,

Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why they had to fight at all,

The mayhem did not end there. Aoki responded by sharing a series of heated text messages and video chats with her dad, although they have since been deleted. In a caption of one of her videos, she said,

My father is not well for years; he needs help and won’t accept that; he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma; he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, [and sent] a man to my sister’s apartment at 2 a.m. to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say, Ooh, Russell, everything is fine. Well, it’s not fine.

Kimora fired back at her ex-husband through her Instagram stories saying,

Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom AND the kids for one’s shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead.

After the messy social media brawl, Russell took to Instagram to apologise to his daughters. He took accountability for his frustration and affirmed that he still loved them.

The recent social media brawl involving Russell Simmons' daughters put the family in the spotlight. It also raised questions surrounding the nature of Russell Simmons' relationship with his children.

