Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's age, biography, family, profiles, net worth

Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi is a celebrated South African actor popularly known for his role on The Road. Additionally, he was cast in the lead role of Bra Kenny in the late-night adult telenovela The Black Door on e.tv. Get more of Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's TV roles and career.

Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi has contributed immensely to South Africa's entertainment industry. He played the role of a gangster on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, among other top shows, as seen in this article.

Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi’s profile and bio summary

Full name Bhekumuzi Steven Mkwanazi Gender Male Date of birth January 14, 1967 Country South Africa Nationality South African Occupation Actor Age 56 years Profession Actor Net worth $200,000

How old is Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi?

The South African celebrity was born on January 14, 1967, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's age is 56 years as of 2023.

Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's career

He started professional acting on the Mzansi Magic soap Opera Isibaya where he portrayed a gangster. He later landed the role of Moses on the SABC2 soap opera Muvhango.

He then appeared as Inkabi on the Mzansi magic drama Gomora in an episode aired on March 8, 2022. April 2022, Bhekumuzi was cast in the lead role of Bra Kenny in The Black Door, a late-night adult drama on e.tv.

Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's movies and TV shows

The celebrated South African actor has been in the industry for over a decade. Below are some of the movies and television shows he has featured in:

Doubt as Xobo

Generations - as a Guest Star

Muvhango as Moses

Side Dish as Drunk Man

The Black Door as Kenneth Ndlovu

Gomora as Nkabi

Hustle as Sif

Isibaya as Gang Leader

Isithembiso as Scarface

Meet the Khambules as Supporting Cast

What is Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $200,000. Bhekumuzi has derived wealth from his successful acting career spanning over a decade.

Above is everything you want to know about Bhekumuzi Mkwanazi, the legendary South African actor. He is celebrated for his immense contributions to South Africa's entertainment industry.

