Meet David Corenswet, the new Superman: Check out his list of movies

Since news confirming David Corenswet would be portraying Superman in the new superhero movie became public, fans have been clamouring to know more about the actor. Even though a section knows him for his past projects, others are curious to know who he is when cameras are not rolling.

Corenswet received guest appearances in many well-known TV shows after graduation, most notably House of Cards. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Source: Getty Images

Besides his role in the DC universe, David Corenswet has an impressive acting career. Go through this article as it debunks his career while listing his movies, TV shows and snippets of his life before he got into acting.

David Corenswet's profile summary and bio

Birthname David Packard Corenswet Gender Male Date of birth 8th July 1993 Age 29 years (as of July 2023) Birthday 8th July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Height 6'4" Educational background Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama Alma mater Juilliard School (BFA) and the University of Pennsylvania Occupation Actor and screenwriter Years active 2011-present Marital status Single Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet's age as of July 2023 is 29 years. He was born on 8th July 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. His father, John Corenswet, was a stage actor in New York before pursuing a career in law. His mother was also a lawyer.

Family and early life

Packard's father draws roots in a prominent Jewish family in New Orleans. His grandfather, Edward Packard, is the creator and author of more than 50 books in the Choose Your Own Adventure book concept.

Education

David Corenswet graduated from the Shipley School. He later joined the Juilliard School in New York and obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama in 2016. He studied at Juilliard School during his first year at the University of Pennsylvania.

David Corenswet's movies and TV shows

Packard started his career as a child actor, appearing in numerous professional theatre productions, including:

Arthur Miller's All My Sons in 2002

Macbeth in 2003

La Vie En Bleu in 2003

in 2003 The Forgiving Harvest in 2004

He also wrote and acted in the following productions:

Following Chase in 2011

in 2011 Moe & Jerryweather (2014–2016)

(2014–2016) The Taps in 2016

He played the ill-fated projectionist opposite Mia Goth in Pearl. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Professional career

David Packard landed his first role after graduating from Juilliard School in 2018. He starred as Michael Lawson in Affairs of State, sharing a set with Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers and Thora Birch. David Corenswet's House of Cards role in 2018 also propelled his fame.

He later landed roles in the following TV shows:

Spencer Baymoore in Instinct in 2018

in 2018 River Barkley in The Politician between 2019 and 2020

between 2019 and 2020 Jack Castello in Hollywood in 2020

in 2020 David McDougall in We Own This City in 2022

Before his graduation, he had played the following TV roles:

Houston Spivey in Elementary in 2017

in 2017 Reggie Shaw in One Bad Choice in 2015

in 2015 Jerryweather in Moe & Jerryweather between 2014 and 2018

Movies

David has the following movie credits:

The Projectionist in Pearl in 2022

in 2022 Jake in Look Both Ways in 2022

in 2022 Lifeguard in Project Pay Day in 2019

in 2019 Scott Glenn in The Sunlit Night in 2019

in 2019 Michael Lawson in Affairs of State in 2018

in 2018 Clyde in Michael and Clyde in 2013

in 2013 Ted in Following Chase in 2011

He is also set to feature in the following movies:

The Greatest Hits

Twisters

He had his breakthrough roles in the Netflix series The Politician. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Is David Corenswet the new Superman?

It was revealed on 27th June 2023 that David would portray the most recent iteration of Superman, the extraterrestrial superhero. Packard will portray the role alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the role of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

The film's director confirmed the news after sharing an article from The Hollywood Reporter about two actors being cast for the role in Superman: Legacy. The director was quoted saying,

Accurate! They are not only both incredible actors but also wonderful people.

The new role is a dream come true for David, a major admirer of Clark Kent and the comics. In an interview with EW, he expressed his adoration for Clark Kent, saying,

The cool thing about Superman is that everybody says the problem with the character is that he’s invincible. That is the most interesting thing about him. What a difficult position for a person to be in. There is so much to be mined there and deal with the drama inherent in somebody who has no problems and cannot die.

David Corenswet and Henry Cavill

David will adopt the Superman role from Henry Cavill, who started portraying Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Through a December 2022 Instagram post, Cavill revealed he would no longer play the role.

David started performing in plays when he was a child. He expanded his skills when he made the switch from theatre to television, becoming a screenwriter as well as an actor. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Is David Corenswet in a relationship?

David Corenswer is possibly single despite being tied to lovely ladies in his onscreen roles. For instance, in Look Both Ways on Netflix, he portrayed Lili Reinhart's love interest.

When cameras are not rolling, David Corenswet's relationships appear to be a puzzle. Furthermore, he has not shared anything on social media to insinuate he is seeing someone.

Moreso, in The Politician and Hollywood, he portrays closeted gay characters, raising more questions about his sexual orientation.

David Corenswet's height

David is relatively tall. He is 6 foot 4 inches tall and has dark brown hair and grey eyes to complement his stature.

David Corenswet's net worth

Over the years, the actor has built a successful career in the entertainment industry. According to a publication, his net worth is approximately $5 million, which he has accumulated over the years as an actor.

David Corenswet has carved a path in the lucrative yet competitive acting industry. His career progression and recent role as Superman is a testament to how much effort he puts into his craft. Nonetheless, he prefers a private life and likes to be recognised for his work.

READ ALSO: Bio of Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife: Here is her life story

Briefly.co.za compiled Asia Macey's biography. She is famously known for being Ed Speelers' wife. Ed is a renowned British actor and producer famous for his work and contribution to movies such as Outlander and Downtown Abbey.

Asia Macey's marriage to Ed Speelers piqued the interest of most fans since the couple kept it under wraps. Besides her crown as a celebrity spouse, Macey has established herself as a British costume designer with meticulous attention to detail. Her work has graced the sets of several films and TV shows.

Source: Briefly News