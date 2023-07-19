Summer Rain Rutler is the daughter of celebrated pop singer and actor Christina Aguilera and film producer and musician Matthew Rutler. Summer is still young and has not started her career, but she is often seen in the company of her celebrity parents.

Like her celebrity parents, Summer Rain Rutler has already started gaining fame in the entertainment industry. She has starred in a Nintendo commercial along with her mother and sibling.

Summer Rain Rutler's profiles and bio

Full name Summer Rain Rutler Date of birth August 16, 2014 Age 8 Years (As of 2023) Birthplace California, United States Country America Nationality American Zodiac sign Leo Height 3 feet Occupation Celebrity daughter Gender Female Father Matthew Rutler Mother Christina Aguilera Siblings Max Liron Bratman Net worth $5 million

How old is Summer Rain Rutler?

Rain was born on August 16, 2014, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, United States. Summer Rain Rutler's age is eight years, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Who are Summer Rain Rutler's parents?

Her parents are Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler. They met on the set of the 2010 film Burlesque and immediately began dating.

What is Summer Rain Rutler's height?

Rain measures 3 feet tall and has green eyes and blonde hair. She has an adorable smile, charming looks, and an admirable personality.

Summer Rain Rutler's facts

Her birth sign is Leo.

Her birth name is Summer Rain Rutler-Aguilera.

Her first baby pictures surfaced online when she was five months.

Who is Summer Rain Rutler's mother?

Christina Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She was born on December 18, 1980, in Staten Island, New York. Aguilera began her career as a child star, appearing on the television show Star Search and the Disney Channel series The Mickey Mouse Club.

She rose to fame in the late 1990s with her debut self-titled album, which included the hit singles Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Come On Over Baby.

Aside from her music career, Aguilera has ventured into acting and appeared in films such as Burlesque in 2010 and The Emoji Movie in 2017. She has also served as a coach on the reality TV show The Voice.

Is Christina Aguilera Married?

She has been dating Matthew Rutler since 2010. They engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014, four years into their relationship. They welcomed their daughter Summer Rain, the same year.

Before getting engaged to Matthew, Christina married Jordan Bratman, a music producer. There were married in 2005 and announced their breakup in October 2010.

Christina Aguilera's songs

Christina has released numerous songs throughout her career. Here are some of her popular songs:

Genie in a Bottle

What a Girl Wants

Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)

Lady Marmalade (with Lil' Kim, Mýa, and Pink)

Beautiful

Fighter

Dirrty (featuring Redman)

Ain't No Other Man

Hurt

Candyman

Keeps Gettin' Better

Not Myself Tonight

Christina Aguilera's movies

Christina is primarily known for her music career but has ventured into acting several times. Here are some notable films she has been a part of:

2010: Burlesque

2015: Pitch Perfect 2

2018: Zoe

2018: Life of the Party

2017: The Emoji Movie

Who is Christina Aguilera's partner now?

Matthew Rutler is an American guitarist and film producer. He was born on April 14, 1985, in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

He has worked as a film producer and production assistant on projects such as The Proposal in 2009 and Grown Ups in 2010. Rutler has also played guitar in various bands and music projects.

How many kids does Christina Aguilera have?

Christina Aguilera has two children. She has a son named Max Liron Bratman, born on January 12, 2008, from her previous marriage to music executive Jordan Bratman. Additionally, Aguilera has a daughter named Summer Rain Rutler, born on August 16, 2014, with her current partner Matthew Rutler.

Who named their kid Summer Rain?

Christina Aguilera chose the name of her daughter. She had considered giving her a traditional name but opted for a more unusual moniker. When asked the meaning of the name, she said;

Summer is a time of spreading warmth and light,While rain washes away, it replenishes and brings new life to allow growth and new beginnings.

What is Summer Rain Rutler's net worth?

The celebrity daughter has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She is a celebrity daughter currently enjoying her parent's vast wealth. Her mother, Christina Aguilera, has a net worth estimated at $160 million.

Above is all you need to know about Summer Rain Rutler, an American celebrity child. She is best known as the daughter of Christina Aguilera, a renowned pop singer and actor and Matthew Rutler, a film producer and musician.

