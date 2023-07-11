Giyani: Land of Blood actor Elvis Nkosi's age, career, profiles, net worth

Elvis Nkosi is a South African actor, singer, and model. He is widely recognised for portraying Mahlatshe Ledwaba in Giyani: Land of Blood and Mongezi Khambule in Generations. The actor has been passionate about acting since Grade six. Discover more about his profession and personal life in this article.

Actor Elvis Giyani is among the fastest-rising South African entertainers. As a model, he has worked with renowned agencies such as Ice Models JHB, Ice Genetics CPT, and Fleming Models. His future in acting and modelling is promising based on his early success. Do you know that he can speak Sepedi and Setswana fluently?

Elvis Nkosi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Elvis Nkosi Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1999 Age 23 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Shoe 42 EU/8.5 US/8 UK Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Education Phateng Secondary School, University of Pretoria Profession Actor, model, singer Fluent in English, Sepedi and Setswana Net worth $50,000

What is Elvis Nkosi’s age?

Mahlatshe Ledwaba from Giyani: Land of Blood is 23 years old as of July 2023. He was born on 1 August 1999, meaning his zodiac sign is Leo.

The actor was reportedly born and raised in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa. He is a South African national of black ethnicity. Due to his secretive nature, little is known about his family, including his parents and siblings, if any.

Educational background

Nkosi attended Phateng Secondary School for his high school education. Later, he proceeded to the University of Pretoria, where he attained his Bachelor of Information Science in Multimedia degree.

Elvis Nkosi’s career

Elvis is a singer, model, and actor. As an actor, he is represented by Trinity Management. His passion for acting began in Grade six, and his English teacher facilitated the dream.

Many of his fans have come to know him as Mahlatshe Ledwaba, a role he plays on the SABC2 telenovela Giyani: Land of Blood.

Elvis Nkosi’s movies and TV shows

The up-and-coming actor has two acting credits. Elvis Nkosi’s TV roles include:

Generations - Season 1 as Mongezi Khambule

- Season 1 as Mongezi Khambule Giyani: Land of Blood - Season 2 as Mahlatshe Ledwaba

He has worked with various modelling agencies. His love for modelling started at 15. According to his Instagram bio, he has worked with Ice Models JHB, Ice Genetics CPT, and Fleming Models.

What is Elvis Nkosi’s net worth?

The Giyani: Land of Blood star has an alleged net worth of $50,000. His income is primarily attributed to his career as an actor and model.

Elvis Nkosi’s profiles

Like many South African celebrities, Nkosi is on social media. His following has been growing steadily since he came into the spotlight. He has almost nine thousand followers on Instagram and slightly above one thousand followers on Twitter. His handles are as follows:

Elvis Nkosi is an up-and-coming actor, model, and singer from South Africa. He is an actor known for Giyani: Land of Blood and Generations. Apart from acting, he is a model who has worked with reputable modelling agencies.

