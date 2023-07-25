Who are JoJo Siwa's parents, Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa?

Child star JoJo Siwa has been gracing TV screens for years, with her role in TLC's show Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition undoubtedly being the feature that made her a household name. JoJo Siwa's parents have also featured on TV alongside her on the odd occasion, but they are not considered such public figures. Here is what we know about JoJo and her family.

JoJo Siwa attended the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 12 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Considering JoJo spent much of her life growing up in the spotlight, it may be no surprise that she is no stranger to harsh media scrutiny for her personal and professional choices. However, her family has always supported her regardless of what she chose. Here is JoJo's profile summary before we discuss what we know of her parents and family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Joelle Joanie Siwa Nickname 'JoJo Siwa' Date of birth 19 May 2003 Age 20 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska, USA Romantic orientation Pansexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence San Fernando Valley, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Genderfluid Weight 54 kg Height 175 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Tom Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa Siblings One brother (Jayden Siwa) Profession Singer, dancer, social media personality, actor, and producer Education Roncalli Catholic High School Native language English Net worth $20 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

Despite experiencing such intense media scrutiny, the star has managed to keep her family life out of the public eye for the most part. JoJo's mother, Jessalynn, has been with her through her rise to stardom on TV, appearing alongside JoJo in the Dance Moms spinoff, Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition.

JoJo Siwa

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, talented Joelle had big plans for her life. After appearing as a contestant on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition at just nine years old in 2013, JoJo's career skyrocketed from there on out. JoJo Siwa's real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, but she is most well-known for her professional moniker.

JoJo Siwa's height

The entertainer stands at 175 cm. She is considered of average height.

Is JoJo Siwa married?

Joelle's romantic life has always been an enormous topic surrounding the star, especially since she came out as LGBTQ in January 2021. A month after her announcement, news broke that she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew.

The couple met on a cruise, and despite starting strong, they went on to break up twice before finally calling it quits permanently after the second break-up, with the news breaking in March 2023. JoJo is not married.

Jessalynn and JoJo posed at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Does JoJo Siwa have family?

JoJo Siwa's family has always stood by her side through her rise to fame, and she has her parents supporting her ever-growing career in the spotlight. JoJo Siwa's brother, Jayden Siwa, is also in the entertainment industry, working as a vlogger.

JoJo Siwa's net worth

The entertainer's net worth is estimated at $20 million. This value is thanks to many years of hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry, but the amount has yet to be confirmed by an authority source.

JoJo Siwa's mom and dad

The child star's parents, Tom Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa may be more behind-the-scenes figures now in her life, but they are always quietly supporting her from the sidelines. Although details on their personal lives remain limited, here is what we know of them.

How old is JoJo Siwa's mom?

JoJo's mother was born on 8 December 1974, making her 48 years old at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Does JoJo Siwa live with her dad?

JoJo Siwa's house is a luxurious, spacious spot in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Fans wonder if JoJo Siwa's dad, Tom, perhaps bought the home.

However, JoJo paid for the home, and her parents and brother live there with her. In true JoJo style, the house is adorned with many weird and beautiful pieces of décor, many of them being pink.

Tom, JoJo, Jessalyn and Jayden Siwa celebrated JoJo's Sweet 16 Birthday at W Hollywood on 9 April 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Does JoJo Siwa have a relationship with her mom?

Those who have followed the social media star since she first came into the spotlight can notice that Joelle's mother has been by her side throughout her career. JoJo told People in 2021 that her mother is her role model and that she admires her for her perseverance.

What does JoJo Siwa's dad do for a living?

Tom worked as a chiropractor in Nebraska. It is assumed he has stayed within his profession since the family moved to Los Angeles.

What does JoJo Siwa's mom do?

Before JoJo made it big, her mother, Jessalyn Siwa, was a dance instructor and studio owner back in Nebraska, presumably where her daughter got her passion for dancing. Her mother still trains dancers and is a central figure in Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

JoJo Siwa's parents may not be in the public eye as their children, but they have supported their children's developing careers in entertainment and have been by their sides every step.

