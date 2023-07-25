Who is Tucker Pillsbury, Emma Chamberlain's boyfriend? Read his bio here

Famous social media influencer Emma Chamberlain has been under a microscope since she became an A-lister, with constant curiosity surrounding her romantic life. She is in a relationship with musician Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role Model. Here, we discuss their relationship and everything else we know about Tucker.

Singer Tucker Pillsbury performs on day one of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on 10 August 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain first caught fans' attention in September 2020 when they were spotted having dinner together for the first time. They were occasionally spotted in public throughout their relationship until their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on 27 March 2022.

Full name Tucker Harrington Pillsbury Nickname ‘Role Model’ Date of birth 15 May 1997 Age 26 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Maine, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Agnostic Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 173 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Rusty Pillsbury and Susan Pillsbury Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, and writer Education Cape Elizabeth High School and Point Park University Native language English Net worth Between $3 and $4 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Although Emma may be the more well-known figure among the couple, Role Model has a cult following behind his name. He is fast-emerging as one of the hottest musical talents in 2023, with a constantly growing career and fanbase. Here are more details about the singer and his relationship.

What age is Tucker Pillsbury?

The star was born on 15 May 1997. This makes Tucker Pillsbury’s age 26 at the time of publishing. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Tucker Pillsbury’s height

Tucker's height is most reported at 173 cm. In comparison, Emma stands at 162 cm.

How did Emma Chamberlain and Role Model meet?

The duo's meeting was a typical new-age connection, as they knew about each other through TikTok video. They began texting back and forth for a few months before finally meeting up, which Emma discussed was nerve-wracking for her, and she assumed the meet-up had gone wrong.

She stated about the meeting: 'I thought we were never going to talk again. I almost cried on the way home.' Despite her fears, they fell in love soon after.

Tucker Pillsbury and Emma Chamberlain posed at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 27 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Is Emma Chamberlain still with Tucker?

Although the initial meeting did not go as Emma had planned, they began dating, and clear hints of their relationship began to surface in August 2020. The couple are still together as of 2023.

How long have Emma and Tucker been dating?

In June 2023, Emma revealed during an interview with Elite Daily that the couple had been together for three years and gushed over what a 'really great' partner he is. She says: 'He has become a big part of my life. At this point, we are both mature enough where, no matter what happens, it's okay that it is out there.'

Tucker Pillsbury’s parents

Tucker's parents are Rusty Pillsbury and Susan Pillsbury. Rusty is a real estate appraiser, while his mother, Susan, is a special education teacher. Although there are no reports regarding Tucker Pillsbury’s siblings, he allegedly has a sister.

Tucker Pillsbury’s career

When releasing music, the American singer-songwriter goes by his professional moniker, Role Model. Described as making 'pop and bedroom pop' music, the artist self-released his debut extended play Arizona in the Summer of 2017.

The debut album gained him a quick stream of followers online, which led to Tucker being signed to Interscope Records in 2018. He followed it with the release of his EP oh, how perfect in 2019, EP Our Little Angel in 2020 and Rx in 2022.

Role Model performed at The Roxy Theatre on 11 December 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Where did Role Model go to college?

Tucker first attended Cape Elizabeth High School and successfully graduated. He then went on to study film at Point Park University.

Tucker Pillsbury's net worth

Some reports vary on the exact value. But, thanks to his commercial success, Tucker's net worth is most widely reported as between $3 and $4 million.

Tucker Pillsbury’s profiles

Role Model’s Instagram is @rolemodel, with 674K followers. His Twitter profile can be found under @rolemodel, with 68.4K followers.

Tucker Pillsbury's career and personal relationships are thriving, with a happy and healthy relationship with a supportive partner and a successful career showing more promise for the future.

