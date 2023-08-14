Harrison Ford's children: Meet all his sons and daughter

Harrison Ford has had five children in three marriages. Despite his fame, there are not many personal details available about his sons and daughter. Read on to find out about his children and what they have been up to.

Harrison Ford at the Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Harrison had children at different stages of his life. His first two sons were born when he was in his 20s and before the fame. The following two, a son and his only daughter, were born after the success of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. The youngest came into his life when he was 60.

Harrison Ford's profile summary and bio

Full name Harrison Ford Date of birth 13 July 1942 Age 81 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Jackson, Wyoming, United States of America Nationality American Religion Jewish and Catholic Ethnicity White Height 6'07'' Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Grey Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Wife Calista Flockhart Ex-wives Mary Marquardt Melissa Mathison Children 5 Parents Dorothy Ford Christopher Ford Siblings Terence Ford Education Ripon College Profession Actor Social media None

How old is Harrison Ford?

The American actor was born on 13 July 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He turned 81 in 2023, and his zodiac sign is cancer. Presently, the Hollywood star lives in Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Who was Harrison Ford first married to?

Harrison has been married three times and shares children with each of his wives. His first wife was former illustrator and chef Mary Marquardt, and they were married from 1964 to 1979.

The Blade Runner star's second wife was screenwriter Melissa Mathison, and they were married from 1983 to 2004. According to sources, she died from neuroendocrine cancer on 4 November 2015. She was 65.

Indiana Jones star and his ex-wife Melissa Mathison in 1998. Photo: Gerald Martineau

Source: Getty Images

On 15 June 2010, Harrison married his third wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart. They started dating after they met at the 2002 Golden Globes and have been together for 21 years.

Harrison and his wife, Calista Flockhart, at the 2014 Oscars. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Harrison Ford's family

The Fugitive actor has five children from his three marriages. Here is everything to know about Harrison Ford's kids.

Benjamin

The Indiana Jones star's firstborn, Benjamin Ford, was born on 22 September 1966. Instead of using his famous father's name to find fame in Los Angeles, the 56-year-old forged his path as a restaurateur and chef.

Ben studied at the University of Dijon in Burgundy, France, before returning to the USA to join the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. He is the owner and executive chef of Ford's Filling Station in Los Angeles.

Chef Ben at the Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Willard

Willard Ford is the second child the Star Wars actor shares with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He was born on 14 May 1969 and is an entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses.

According to sources, Willard owns Ludwig Clothing Company, which opened its doors in Chinatown, Los Angeles, in 2009. The Ludwig collection is a fusion of casual men's designs and graphics inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1971 film A Clockwork Orange.

The businessman sold the Kim Sing Theatre for $3,3 million in 2016. He bought the property in 2000 for $300,000 and used it as a furniture and fashion showroom, a residence, and an event space.

Additionally, in 2020, he had to close down his fitness establishment, Strong Sports Gym, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willard (L) and guest at the new MINI Hardtop unveiling at The Kim Sing Theatre in November 2013. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm

Malcolm Ford is Harrison's first child with his second wife, the late Melissa Mathison, and his third child overall. Malcolm was born on 3 October 1987 and is more notably known as the frontman of the indie/alternative band The Dough Rollers.

When his parents separated, the 36-year-old was a teenager, and it was reported he did not take the news well. He turned to substance abuse to cope with his new reality and was eventually admitted into rehab.

In 2008, along with his friend and fellow celebrity kid Jack Bryne, son of actor Gabriel Byrne and actress Ellen Barkin, they formed the band The Dough Rollers. They released their debut self-titled album in 2010.

Frontman Malcolm of the rock and roll band The Dough Rollers onstage at the Viper Room on 7 June 2013. Photo: Paul Chesne

Source: Getty Images

Who is Harrison Ford's daughter?

The Air Force One star's second child with Mathison and only daughter, Georgia Ford, was born on 30 June 1990. She is the only one of the actor's children who followed in his acting footsteps. Her film credits include American Milkshake, The Visitor, True Story, and I'm Being Me.

In 2016, Georgia's father shared she suffered seizures as a child and was diagnosed with epilepsy years later. After her diagnosis, she was prescribed medication and therapy and has not had a seizure in eight years.

Georgia, Harrison and Calista Flockhart at the Paranoia premiere. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Did Harrison Ford adopt a child?

With a 22-year gap between the Patriot Games actor and his third wife, fans wondered if Harrison Ford and Calista had children. The answer is yes, and they have a son, Liam.

Calista had adopted Liam in 2001 before she met Harrison. After their marriage, the Star Wars legend legally adopted him. Their son graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts in May 2023.

Harrison (L) and Liam Flockhart at a hockey game in March 2014. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Harrison Ford's children have created a name for themselves in their respective industries and have kept their personal lives out of the limelight despite having a famous father.

READ ALSO: Charlie Chaplin's children and family tree: Where are they today?

Briefly.co.za published details about Charlie Chaplin's children and their whereabouts today. The famous actor and comedian had a 75-year career and gained notoriety during the silent film era.

Chaplin had 11 children and married four times. Read more to learn about his vast lineage and what they have been up to.

Source: Briefly News