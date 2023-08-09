7de Laan actor David Rees suffers real life heart attack

7de Laan actor David Rees is considered one of the iconic names to emerge from the show but has had impressive acting experience behind his name separate from the popular soapie. David Rees’ heart attack shocked fans, with many wondering how the beloved actor has been doing since. Here is what we know of his health as of late and other details of his life.

The acting stalwart joined the cast of the local soap opera 7de Laan in 2016 and was a frequent fixture in the show until July 2018. In that time, David gathered an entirely new fanbase of dedicated 7de Laan fans eager to see what exciting acting endeavours he gets up to next.

Profile and bio summary

Full name David Rees Date of birth 2 February 1968 Age 55 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Lina Rees Ethnicity Afrikaans Gender Male Hair colour Blonde/Grey Eye colour Blue Profession Actor Native language Afrikaans, fluent in English

What happened to David Rees?

David suffered from a heart attack in August 2023, reported to be caused by an arterial blockage. He was swiftly taken to hospital and survived, but remains in the ICU because of concerns over his breathing.

Despite this, those close to him have shared that doctors generally report a steady improvement, offering hope for David's recovery process. As the actor does not have medical aid, a back-a-buddy page has been created by his family to help fund his medical expenses.

Who plays Chris Welman?

Chris Welman’s character in 7de Laan was a significant part of the show's storyline for the estimated two years that the actor was with the series. Although most fans know him by his character, Chris Welman’s real name is David Rees, a name that is no stranger to entertainment.

David Rees’ age

The famous South African actor, David Rees was born on 2 February 1968 and will be 55 in 2023.

Is David Rees still married?

David Rees’ spouse is reported as Lina Rees. The couple are said to be long-term partners, but there is no detail on when they met or married.

David Rees’ career

The actor has had various films and shows, which helped him create an established name for himself in the entertainment industry. David Rees movies and TV shows are officially listed as the following:

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

Agter elke man (1990)

Egoli: Afrikaners is Plesierig (2010)

My Father's War (2016)

7de Laan (2016 to 2018)

David Rees' profiles

The actor's official Facebook page under his name, David Rees, has 17K followers at the time of writing. On Instagram, under the handle @david_rees_actor, he has 3,682 followers. He posts regular updates on his current state of health following the heart attack.

David Rees' role in 7de Laan made him a more well-known name to fans of the show who may not have heard of him before. But, his experience in acting spans decades, showing that he has immense talent outside the famous series.

