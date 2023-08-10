Did Lil Tay pass on at 14 and what happened to the young rapper?

Claire Eileen Qi Hope, professionally known as Lil Tay, was a renowned young rapper and social media personality. She shot to fame through her provocative social media content filled with profanity and extravagant display of wealth. After vanishing from the internet for five years, news about her death emerged on 9 August 2023. So what happened to the budding hip-hop star?

Lil Tay's zodiac sign was Leo.

News about Lil's sudden death has been making headlines, with most of her fans curious about what happened to her. As per reports, her exact cause of death remains a mystery. Tabloids say Claire's family has requested privacy as they deal with their loss.

Lil Tay's profile and bio summary

Full name Claire Eileen Qi Hope Stage name Lil Tay Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 2009 News of death 9 August 2023 Age 14 years Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'9" Height in centimetres 144 Weight in kilograms 40 Weight in pounds 88 Body measurement in inches 27-24-22 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Christopher J. Hope and Angela Tian Siblings Jason Tian Profession Rapper and social media personality Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram

How old was Lil Tay when she passed?

Lil had an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Lil Tay (aged 14 as of July 2023) was born on 29 July 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Lil Tay's parents

According to various sources, Tay's Canadian father, Christopher J. Hope and Chinese mother, Angela Tian, separated shortly after her birth. Angela is a real estate agent and was her daughter's manager. In 2018, the young rapper accused her father and stepmother, Hanne Hope, of physical and mental abuse.

Did Lil Tay have siblings?

Jason Tian (born in 2001) is Lil's older brother. Claire also had a stepbrother, Brox Hope, born from her father's second marriage.

Was Lil Tay a Harvard dropout?

During a May 2018 interview with Good Morning America, the late rapper mentioned that she dropped out of Harvard. Angela mentioned that her daughter would be home-schooled.

Lil Tay's rise to fame

Jason Tian was Lil's older brother.

The late hip-hop star found fame as a foul-mouthed child that bragged about her worth on her social media account while belittling her haters. She dubbed herself the youngest flexer of the century.

Lil's Instagram followers doubled overnight after a hyper-viral confrontation with fellow underage social media star Bhad Babie. She launched various singles and music albums along with collaboration of famous singers. Some of the songs she has featured in include:

Shake It

Slippin

Want It

A Lot Going On

For You

2 Minds

Walk Down, Run Down

Stank Pack

King Me

Final Boss

When did Lil Tay pass away?

Lil Tay rose to fame in 2018.

It is stated Claire's family announced her death on 9 August 2023. It was also revealed that her brother, Jason, had died without specifying a cause of death for either sibling. The post read:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the family wrote. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock.

Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the post continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.

Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.

How much was Lil Tay's net worth?

Tay was born on 29 July 2009.

Lil had an estimated net worth of $500,000. She had amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Lil Tay, a controversial meme machine who rose to fame for flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle, is shrouded in mystery again while making headlines. The Instagram post stating her death has since been deleted.

