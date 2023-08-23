Alyssa Milano's net worth, age, spouse, career, salary and profiles
Alyssa Milano is an Italian-American actress, producer, activist, and former singer. She is popularly known for her roles in movies such as No Overnight Parking, Who Are You People, Give Me an A, Brazen, and Charmed. Her career earnings have caught fans' interest such that they frequently ask about Alyssa Milano's net worth.
How much is Alyssa Milano worth? The Who's The Boss actress is worth $10 million from her career. Alyssa's career in the entertainment industry spans over 15 years and has received the deserved accolades.
Alyssa's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Alyssa Jayne Milano
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|19 December 1972
|Age
|50 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Bensonhurst, New York, USA
|Current residence
|Bell Canyon, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 2 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|61 kg
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Brunette
|Marital status
|Married
|Occupation
|Actress and producer
|Net worth
|$10 million
|Social media
How old is Alyssa Milano now?
Alyssa (now 49 years old) was born on 19 December 1976 in Bensonhurst. She will turn 50 this year on 19 December, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
What ethnicity is Alyssa Milano?
She is of Italian descent. Although it is mentioned that she was raised in a religious and conservative family, there is not enough information about whether or not she grew up in Italy.
Who is Alyssa Milano's husband?
Alyssa's husband is David Bugliari, an American talent agent from New Jersey. They met in 2007 during the filming of a horror movie, Pathology. At the time, her husband's company represented their mutual friend Milo Ventimiglia. The couple exchanged wedding vows on 15 August 2009.
Alyssa Milano's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alyssa has a net worth estimated at $10 million from her multifaceted career. She was once a singer but has focused more on acting and producing.
Alyssa Milano's movies and TV shows
Alyssa has starred in various movies and TV shows since her debut in the industry. Notably, these productions have shown her versatility as an actress. Below is a list of these:
- 2021: The Now as Sarah
- 2020: You Are My Home as Sloane
- 2019: Grey's Anatomy as Haylee Peterson
- 2019: Tempting Fate as Gabby Cartwright
- 2018: Insatiable as Coralee Armstrong
- 2018: Little Italy as Dora Angioli
- 2016: What Goes Around Comes Around as Robin Spiller
- 2010: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend as Jesse Young
- 2010: DC Showcase: The Spectre as Aimee Brenner (voice)
How old was Alyssa Milano when she had her second child?
According to reports, she gave birth to her second child, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, when she was 41. The actress told the media that she has no regrets about waiting long to be a mother, as this allowed her to spend time shopping and have lunch with friends.
Alyssa Milano now
Alyssa is currently working with the American Heart Association, which is an initiative focused on spreading awareness about the impact of poor mental health on physical health and chronic stress management.
How much did Holly Marie Combs make in Charmed?
Holly Marie, Alyssa's friend and co-actress, made $60,000 per episode in the television drama Charmed. Over the years, she made $6.7 million from this show.
Thomas M Milano
Alyssa's father, Thomas Milano, is a well-known film music editor and boating enthusiast. He was born on 12 November 1947 in the United States of America and is 76 years old as of 2023. Thomas' most popular works include Priest, Spider-Man 3 and The Insider.
Alyssa Milano's net worth proves her success as a Hollywood actress, but it does not come as a surprise, given that she began her acting career when she was seven. Today, she is among the most recognised actresses in the United States.
