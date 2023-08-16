Where is Michael Oher now? Was he happy with The Blind Side?

Michael Oher is a retired professional NFL athlete who played offensive tackle. He was the inspiration behind the storyline of the 2009 Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, but his latest revelations show that the depiction of his adoption by the Tuohy family is a lie.

Michael Oher had a difficult childhood, and his journey to success was rocky. He lived in several foster homes until 2004, when Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy asked him to live with them. The couple put him on the path to a successful sports career, but it later turns out they were using him for financial gain.

Michael Oher's profiles summary and bio

Michael Oher's age

The former NFL offensive tackle was born on 28th May 1986 in Memphis, Tennesse, United States. He is 37 years old as of 2023.

Michael Oher's parents

Oher's biological mother was an alcoholic and drug addict, while his father, Michael Jerome Williams, was incarcerated most of his life. He lived in various foster homes from age 11 and was sometimes homeless, which made him fail academically.

His dad was killed in jail when Michael was a high school senior. It was around this time that he was taken in by Leight Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy a few months before his 18th birthday in 2004.

Michael Oher's siblings

The athlete has eleven biological siblings, although little is known about them. He is the adoptive brother of Sean' SJ' Tuohy Jr (born in 1993) and Collins Tuohy (born in 1986).

Michael Oher's wife

The retired NFL player is married to Tiffany Roy, who he met in 2005 at the University of Mississippi. The couple got engaged in July 2021. Tiffany and Michael Oher's wedding was held on 5th November 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, after 17 years of being together.

Michael and his wife Tiffany had welcomed four children before saying I do at the altar. They have two sons, MJ and Kobi and two daughters, Naivi and Kierstin.

Michael Oher's college

Oher was a sports prodigy at Briarcrest Christian School, where he started playing football in the 11th grade. He received several college offers from LSU, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee.

Michael ultimately decided to join the University of Mississippi, where the Tuohys studied. He graduated in 2009 with a degree in criminal justice.

Michael Oher's football career

Oher was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The team gave him a 5-year sports contract in July 2009.

In March 2014, Michael signed a four-year deal with the Tennesse Titans but was released in February 2015. In March 2015, he joined the Carolina Panthers on a two-year contract. Later in June 2016, he signed a three-year extension with the Panthers but was released in July 2017 after failing a physical.

Michael Oher's stats and career highlights are as follows;

He played in 110 NFL games in 8 seasons

He has one Super Bowl ring after his team, the Baltimore Ravens, won the Super Bowl XLVII following their 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in February 2013.

He is a 2-time First-team All-SEC (2007 and 2008)

He was Unanimous All-American in 2008

Why did Michael Oher stop playing?

Mike retired from professional football after getting injuries that prevented him from playing. After signing a 3-year contract extension with the Panthers in June 2016, he only played three games during the 2016 season after suffering a concussion. In July 2017, he failed the initial physical and was released by the team.

Michael Oher's adoption allegations

A Michael Oher lawsuit filed in Shelby County reveals that the former NFL player was never adopted by the Tuohy family, as claimed. Sean and Leigh Ann allegedly tricked him into signing a document that made them his conservators after making him believe it was the same as adoption.

The family used their conservatorship power to make a deal that resulted in the making of The Blind Side film following the release of the 2006 book, The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game. The Tuohys and their two children received royalties, but Michael got nothing despite being the inspiration behind the story.

He further states that the family has lied about his adoption and, in turn, used the information for financial gain. The petition also alleges that the retired athlete only learned about the conservatorship in February 2023.

In his petition, the athlete wants the court to terminate the conservatorship and prevent the Tuohys from benefiting from his name. He also seeks to be paid a fair share of profits and compensatory and punitive damages.

The Tuohy family has refuted the allegations. Michael Oher's adoptive brother SJ claims the ex-NFL player knew about the conservatorship two years earlier in 2021 and demanded money from the family in exchange for keeping quiet.

How much money did The Blind Side make?

The Michael Oher movie was released to critical acclaim and made over $300 million at the box office and several tens of millions of dollars in home video sales. The star of the film was actress Sandra Bullock who portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy and won an Oscar for Best Actress.

Did Michael Oher get paid for the movie?

In his petition, the former offensive tackle alleges he received nothing from The Blind Side film. The Tuohys and their two kids were paid around $225,000 each, including 2.5% of the movie's defined net proceeds.

Was Michael Oher happy with The Blind Side?

Initially, Oher disliked the film because it portrayed him as unintelligent. He was later not pleased to learn that the Tuohys, who had lied about his adoption, took all the profits from the movie while he earned nothing.

Where is Michael Oher now?

After his NFL retirement, he became actively involved in philanthropic activities. He is also a published author. In August 2023, he released his second book, When Your Back's Against the Wall. He wrote his first best-selling memoir, I Beat the Odds, in 2013.

Michael Oher's life and journey to success have inspired those who look up to him. Despite the challenges of trying to find genuine parental love, he has managed to build a beautiful family with his wife, Tiffany.

