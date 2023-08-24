Who is Heath Streak? Age, family, health update, profiles, net worth

Heath Streak played cricket for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005 and still holds the record as the best bowler to have ever played for the country. After retirement, he coached the national team and managed various domestic teams across Asia.

Streak was a fine player on the field and an astounding leader off-field, but he was often caught in the war between the players’ union and the Zimbabwe Cricket Board. In 2021, his legacy became shaky after the ICC found him guilty of corruption.

Heath Streak’s profile summary and bio

Full name Heath Hilton Streak Other names Stack, Streaky Date of birth 16th March 1974 Age 49 years old in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Height 6 feet (1.84 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Nadine Streak Children Four, two boys and two girls Parents Former Zimbabwean cricketer Denis Streak Education Rhodes Estate Preparatory School, Falcon College Profession Retired cricketer Role All-rounder Batting Right-handed Bowling Right-arm fast-medium

How old is Heath Streak?

The retired cricket all-rounder was born in a ranching family on 16th March 1974 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Heath Streak’s age is 49 years old as of 2023. His father is Denis Streak, a former Zimbabwean first-class cricketer.

Heath Streak’s wife

The Zimbabwean cricket legend has been married to Nadine Streak for about three decades. The couple is blessed with two sons and two daughters; three of the kids are biological, and one was adopted.

Heath Streak’s cricket career

Heath started playing for Zimbabwe in 1993. He made his ODI debut in November 1993 in a match against South Africa. He debuted in the Test squad a month later, in December 1993, during Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan.

Streak was appointed Zimbabwe’s cricket team captain in 2000 in ODI and Test formats but stepped down about a year later in 2001. He was reappointed in 2002 but sacked later in 2004 after being involved in rebellions. The former all-rounder retired from international cricket in October 2005.

Domestically, he played for Matabeleland in 1993 and later in 2003. He played county cricket for Hampshire in 1995 and was part of Warwickshire’s squad from 2004 to 2007. In 2008, he played for Ahmedabad Rockets, which competed in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League.

After retirement, Heath became the bowling coach of Zimbabwe’s national team in 2009 and was later named supporting coach in 2010. In 2016, he was appointed Zimbabwe head coach but was forced to resign in 2018 after the team failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Streak has held various cricket management positions in Bangladesh, Bangalore, the United Kingdom, and India. In 2014, he founded the Heath Streak Academy, whose primary mission was to facilitate the growth of cricket in Zimbabwe.

Heath Streak’s stats and career highlights

He played in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, scoring 4932 runs and taking 455 wickets across the two formats.

Streak is the only Zimbabwean bowler to have taken over 100 Test wickets.

He is the only Zimbabwean cricketer to have completed the double of 1000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test matches and the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODI matches.

Heath is the only Zimbabwean bowler with the greatest number of five-wicket hauls.

Heath Streak’s ICC ban

In April 2021, the International Cricket Council banned Heath from all cricket for eight years after being found guilty of violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. He used his capacity as the coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams to disclose information for betting purposes.

Following the ban, the former all-rounder had to resign as president of his academy, the Heath Streak Academy. The organization remained operational under its rebranded name, Zimbabwe Youth Cricket Academy. His ban will end in March 2029.

Heath Streak’s net worth

Streak’s exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $1 million in 2023. His cricket career, as a player and later as a coach, is his primary source of income.

Heath Streak’s health update

Streak’s family released a statement in May 2023, revealing that the former cricket all-rounder was battling cancer. He was reportedly receiving treatment at a South African health facility in Johannesburg. Cricketer Sean Williams later told Cribuzz that Heath had stage 4 colon and liver cancer.

Heath Streak’s latest news

News of Heath Streak’s passing began making rounds on social media on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023, after his former teammate, Henry Olonga, mistakenly announced it in an X post. Tributes started to flood in, forcing the retired cricket legend to come out and clear the speculations.

Streak contacted Olonga on WhatsApp, asking him to revert the rumours. The former Zimbabwe pacer shared a screenshot of their conversation, writing;

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.

Despite his latest controversies, Heath Streak has cemented his legacy as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, and his on-field skills continue to inspire upcoming stars. Wishing him the best as he recovers!

