Scooter Braun, whose real name is Scott Samuel Braun, is an American entrepreneur, talent manager, and entertainment executive. He founded SB Projects, a media company, and co-founded Mythos Studios, a comic-film studio. Scooter is best known for discovering and managing several successful artists in the music industry. Fans have been curious about Scooter Braun's net worth following his immense success.

Braun attends the 4th annual Wishing Well winter gala at Hollywood Palladium on December 7, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Scooter Braun's early life experiences, including his entrepreneurial ventures and passion for music, shaped his path and set the stage for future accomplishments in the entertainment industry. He has been involved in marketing and promotion, allowing him to gain experience connecting with people and creating successful campaigns. So, what is Scooter Braun's net worth?

Scooter Braun's profiles and bio

Full name Scott Samuel Braun Gender Male Date of birth June 18, 1981 Age 42 years (As of 2023) Place of birth New York City, United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Gemini Ancestry Jewish Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 80 kilogrammes Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Parents Ervin Braun & Susan Schlussel Siblings Liza, Adam, Sam Mahanga & Cornelio Giubunda Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Yael Cohen Children Jagger Joseph, Levi Magnus, Hart Violet Alma mater Greenwich High School Profession Record executive, investor, entrepreneur, talent manager, record label owner & philanthropist Net worth $500 million

How old is Scooter Braun?

The celebrated music manager was born on June 18, 1981, in New York City, USA. Scott Braun's age is 42 years as of 2023. He was born to Ervin Braun and Susan Schlussel and grew up in a Jewish family in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Braun and Yael Cohen arrive at the FCancer Benefit Event at Bootsy Bellows on August 20, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

What is Scooter Braun's height?

The American entrepreneur measures 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 80 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Scooter Braun's education

Scooter attended Greenwich High School and later enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta. However, he dropped out in 2004 to pursue his career in the entertainment industry and started working for Jermaine Dupri.

Scooter Braun's career

Braun is best known for his role in discovering and managing artists, but his career extends beyond that. Here are some key highlights of his career:

Discovery of Justin Bieber

One of the most significant moments in Braun's career was his discovery of Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2008. Impressed by Bieber's singing talent and potential, Braun reached out to his family and eventually became his manager. He played a crucial role in Bieber's early career development, helping him secure a recording contract with Island Def Jam.

Does Scooter Braun still manage Justin Bieber?

Scooter still manages Justin's music career. He credits his successful career to Justin Bieber.

Braun attends the 'Burden' Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. Photo by C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

SB Projects

Braun founded SB Projects in 2007, an entertainment and talent management company. Scooter Braun's company's roster includes various artists, actors, and entertainers. Through SB Projects, Braun has managed several successful artists in addition to Bieber, including Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Martin Garrix, among others.

Why are singers leaving Scooter?

Rumours circulated online that Justin Bieber is leaving Scooter's SB Projects management, although he has not come public about the issue. Other top artists like Ariane Grande and Demi Lovato have reportedly left their manager Scooter. Speculation is that Scooter focuses more on HYBE America than acting as an artist manager.

Yael Cohen Braun and Braun at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

Entrepreneurial ventures

Braun's career extends beyond talent management. He has ventured into entrepreneurship by investing in various companies, such as Uber and Airbnb, showcasing his business acumen and ability to recognize promising opportunities.

Philanthropy

Braun is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has supported various charitable initiatives and causes, including education, healthcare, disaster relief, and social justice.

What is Scooter Braun's net worth?

The American entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $500 million. He has made his fortune off his successful businesses in the entertainment industry.

Braun speaks during a press conference before singer Psy's concert to introduce his new single 'Gentleman' at Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 13, 2013, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

How is Scooter Braun so rich?

Braun's wealth can be attributed to several factors, including his successful career as a talent manager, entrepreneurial ventures, and involvement in various entertainment and business projects.

What is Scooter Braun's salary?

Braun earns income from various sources, including management fees from the artists he represents, profits from his business ventures, investments, and other income streams like endorsements or media projects. He makes over $50 million annually.

Where is Scooter Braun's house?

The music manager owns several posh houses in the United States. Amongst his vast properties are houses in New York and Los Angeles. He also acquired a modern farmhouse in Brentwood for $65 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Scooter Braun's net worth and career. His impact on the music and entertainment industries has been significant, and he remains a prominent figure.

