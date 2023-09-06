Who is John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh? All you need to know

Shay Shariatzadeh is best-recognised as John Cena's wife. She has been in the veteran wrestler's life for over four years, although she maintains a low profile despite his fame. Shay Shariatzadeh's biography takes you through her life.

Shay Shariatzadeh is as accomplished as the WWE star and has been married to the veteran wrestler for over three years. The couple had their first wedding in October 2020. Go through these details as they debunk her life.

Shay Shariatzadeh's profile summary and bio

Shay Shariatzadeh's age

She was born on 21st September 1989 in Iran. Shay is 33 years old as of September 2023. Her husband is 46 years old.

Early life and educational background

Is Shay Shariatzadeh Indian? There is no proof that Shay is Indian. Some sources claim she is of mixed race, although these allegations are unverifiable.

Not much information is publicly available about Shay Shariatzadeh's parents' identity. John Cena's wife's mother works as a surgeon and positively inspired her to venture into a male-dominated career field.

Shay has an elder brother who also influenced her career path. He often brought her his projects from engineering school, which eventually piqued her interest.

Shay Shariatzadeh's career

Shariatzadeh pursued a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering at the University of British Columbia between 2008 and 2013. She worked in Canada as a product manager at Sonatype, an enterprise software company. She started the job in December 2019.

Shay previously worked at Motorola Solutions, and the job entailed researching thermal cameras and video intercom systems. In addition to her career in engineering, she previously worked as a sales associate at Guess and La Vie En Rose.

Who is John Cena's real wife?

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena celebrated their marriage on 15th July 2022. The wedding, which was held at The Vancouver Club in Canada, was attended by close friends and family.

Shay Shariatzadeh's wedding

John Cena and Shariatzadeh's wedding happened nearly two years after their legal courthouse marriage on 12th October 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Shay Shariatzadeh's husband wore a navy blue suit and camel leather shoes.

Shariatzadeh wore a dazzling sleeveless wedding dress with an open back and floral appliqué details, paired with sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes. She held her hair up in a timeless updo for the swanky soirée.

They were first publicly romantically linked after being spotted on a dinner date in Vancouver in March 2019. John Cena was filming Playing With Fire.

Speaking to ET about a year before they got married, the wrestler gushed,

What's truly special about this [movie] is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.

Since getting together, John Cena and Shay have made a few public appearances together. They were spotted together during the premiere of Fast X in May 2023, and the veteran wrestler was spotted kissing his wife on the cheek during the event held in Rome.

Does John Cena have a child now?

The WWE veteran does not have children despite setting a Herculean record after granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This also answers the question, does John Cena have a baby with his wife?

Will John Cena have a baby?

Despite setting a Guinness World Record and his big heart with kids, John Cena believes it is no reason to have any of his own. His unconventional choice has solicited unwarranted backlash over the years. Therefore, it is unclear whether there are prospects of Shay Shariatzadeh's kids existing.

Shay Shariatzadeh's photos

Unlike her husband, who enjoys a substantial following on social media, Shay maintains a relatively low profile. She is not active on social media, nor does Shay Shariatzadeh's Instagram account exist.

Shay Shariatzadeh's net worth

John Cena's wife has not publicly declared how much she is worth. However, some sources allege that she is worth $3 million. John Cena is worth $80 million, accumulated throughout his career as a wrestler and actor.

Despite her status as John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh prefers living away from the limelight. As a result, information about their marriage is private since the veteran wrestler prefers keeping that aspect of his life private.

