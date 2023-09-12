Cameron Robbie, Margot Robbie's brother, is also in the entertainment industry

Cameron Robbie is an Australian actor, Instagram influencer, and presenter best known for his roles in Neighbours (2021) and People You May Know (2016). He first gained public recognition for being Margot Robbie's younger brother. Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer famous for her prominent roles in various movies and TV shows such as The Legend of Tarzan (2016), I, Tonya (2017) and Suicide Squad (2016).

Cameron Robbie attends The Championships Day 2 at Royal Randwick Racecourse on 8 April 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: UGC

Who is Margot Robbie's brother? He is called Cameron Robbie. Like his sister, Cameron has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2009 in the thriller short film I.C.U and has since starred in other movies and TV shows, such as Romance at the Vineyard and Neighbours. He currently boasts seven acting credits under his name.

Cameron Robbie's profile summary

Full name Cameron Robbie Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Dalby, Queensland, Australia Current residence Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Doug Robbie Mother Sarie Kessler Siblings Anya, Lachlan, Margot Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chiara Charlotte School Trinity Lutheran College Profession Actor, Instagram influencer, presenter

Cameron Robbie’s biography

The rising actor was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, where he was raised. He is an Australian national of white ethnicity. Cameron Robbie’s parents are Doug Robbie and Sarie Kessler. His father is a former fruit farmer, and his mother is a physiotherapist. He completed his primary education at Trinity Lutheran College.

Who are Cameron Robbie’s siblings?

The actor grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters named Anya and Margot Robbie and a brother named Lachlan. He is the youngest of four. The siblings were raised by their single mother on a farm on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Cameron’s sister Margot is an actress and producer known for her notable roles, such as Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan (2016) and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016). She has received numerous accolades, including nominations for two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and five British Academy Film Awards.

How old is Cameron Robbie?

Cameron Robbie poses at the Babylon premiere at State Theatre on 16 January 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

The Australian actor is 28 years old as of 2023. When was Cameron Robbie born? He was born on 9 February 1995. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Cameron Robbie’s movies and TV shows

Following the footsteps of his elder sister, Cameron has been actively pursuing acting, and his popularity is steadily increasing in the Australian entertainment industry. Cameron first hit the screens in 2009 after appearing in the short film I.C.U. as The Flirting Teenaged Boy. He was cast alongside his sister Margot Robbie and other stars such as Christian Radford, Natalie Hoflin, and Ozzie Devrish.

In 2021, the actor made his professional acting debut when he appeared in the television soap opera Neighbours, where he portrayed the character of Jesse Porter. Here is a list of his movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

2009: I.C.U. as The Flirting Teenaged Boy

as The Flirting Teenaged Boy 2015: Gifted as Malcolm

as Malcolm 2016: People You May Know as Jay

as Jay 2019: Blis s as Danny

s as Danny 2021: Neighbours as Jesse Porter

as Jesse Porter 2022: Mark Targets

2023: Romance at the Vineyard as Nick Balzerini

Aside from acting, Cameron has also worked behind the camera as a crew member for LuckyChap Entertainment, a company of his brother-in-law Tom Ackerley, the husband of Margot Robbie.

He is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram, where he boasts over 58 thousand followers as of this writing.

Who is Cameron Robbie’s girlfriend?

The Australian actor is currently in a relationship with Chiara Charlotte, an Australian actress, model, and social media influencer. Cameron and Chiara have been together for more than three years.

Cameron Robbie attends the Wynn Hamlyn show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 Resort '23 Collection at 476 Pitt Street, Haymarket on 10 May 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

What is Cameron Robbie’s height?

Margot Robbie’s younger brother stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres. He weighs 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Does Margot Robbie have children?

As of 2023, Margot Robbie does not have children. She has been married to British director Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Who is Margot Robbie's mom?

She is Sarie Kessler, an Australian physiotherapist. She works with patients to help them manage pain and mobility.

Cameron Robbie is an aspiring actor from Dalby, Queensland, Australia. He is widely recognised for being the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie. Cameron made his professional acting debut in 2021 when he appeared in the TV show Neighbours as Jesse Porter.

READ ALSO: Bobbi Althoff: age, family, parents, rise and fall, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published Bobbi Althoff’s biography. Bobbi Althoff is an American TikTok star, social media personality, and podcaster. She was born on 31 July 1997 in California, United States.

She became famous for sharing comedy, fashion, and beauty-related content on TikTok. She, however, achieved more public recognition after she landed an interview with Drake in July 2023 on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. Discover more details about her in this article.

Source: Briefly News