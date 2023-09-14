Michael Evans Behling: Age, nationality, family, height, profiles, net worth

Michael Evans Behling gave up a possible future as a doctor for the glitz and glam of Hollywood. For five years, he has been part of the cast of a hit teen show and was the leading man in a country rendition of the Cinderella story. What is his backstory? Is Michael Evans Behling Nigerian?

Mike is Jordan Baker on All American. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Evans Behling was a pre-med student at Indiana State University for two years but dropped out to pursue a modelling and acting career. He was also a track and field assistant coach at Columbus North High School. His athletic background would help his breakout role on All American.

Michael Evans Behling's bio summary

Full name Michael Evans Behling Date of birth 5 March 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Columbus, Indiana, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Biracial Height 6'2'' Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Madison Stanton Relationship status Single Children None Parents Carol Behling Mike Behling Siblings 3 Education Indiana State University Profession Actor Model Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Facebook

How old is Michael Evans Behling?

The model turned 27 in 2023. He was born on 5 March 1996 in Columbus, Indiana, USA, and was adopted by Carol and Mike. Michael Evans Behling's siblings are Matt, Adam, and Andrea.

The All American star with his mother, Carol. Photo: David Livingston and Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Evans Behling's nationality

The actor was born and raised in the USA. There is no information on the identities of his biological parents, but it has been reported that his father is of Nigerian ancestry and that his mother is German.

Michael Evans Behling's height

The 27-year-old is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, or 188 centimetres. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Is Michael Evans Behling dating?

Currently, he is single. According to reports, in 2022, the All American actor filed for divorce from his wife, Madison Stanton. The couple are said to have wed in April 2021 and separated in September 2021.

The cast of All American. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Does Michael Evans Behling have a kid?

He and his ex-wife have no kids. There are no reports of any children from his previous relationships.

Michael Evans Behling's profiles

The young actor is active on all major social platforms. He has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million followers on TikTok. The Los Angeles resident shared that he is part of Armani Beauty's new Gen A collection on his Instagram page.

Michael Evans Behling's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, for two years, the 27-year-old was a track runner for Indiana State University before he pursued a career in the entertainment industry. He appeared in commercials for various brands, including Nike, White Castle, and Isotoners.

In an interview, the American actor shared his first-ever acting role was on Empire. Even though his appearance was brief, it gave him the confidence to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting as a full-time job.

In 2018, he landed the role of Jordan Baker on the CW's All American. His portrayal of Baker would be his big break and lead to more projects, including the movie The Manny and a leading role as Jackson Stone in the film A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.

The lead actors on the set of A Cinderella Story: Starstruck. Photo: @michaelb05 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who does Michael Evans Behling play in Grey's?

He played Brady Mays on Season 15, episode 21 of Grey's Anatomy. The Indiana-born actor made a guest appearance on the long-running medical drama when All American was on a hiatus.

Michael Evans Behling's net worth

The star's net worth is an estimated $500,00 to $1 million. His primary income sources are his acting career and brand partnerships like Armani Beauty and Nissan. He also co-owns a clothing line named DesignedAt5AM with his high school friends.

Michael Evans Behling's portrayal of Jordan Baker on The CW's All American has been instrumental in helping him secure more roles. He has been in the entertainment business for five years and has already worked with international brands like Armani.

