Usher's oldest son, Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V: Biography and facts

Usher ‘’Cinco’’ Raymond V is an American celebrity child best known as Usher Raymond IV’s eldest son with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. Raymond IV, a renowned singer, songwriter and dancer, has won eight Grammy and 34 ASCAP Awards for his natural talent. On the other hand, Tameka is a fashion stylist who has worked with prominent figures such as Jay-Z, Toni Braxton and Lauryn Hill.

Cinco's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: Paras Griffin, Chris McKay, Phillip Faraone via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The status of Cinco’s parents has constantly put him on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. However, Raymond IV and Foster have kept him from the limelight to give him a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity son so far.

Usher ''Cinco'' Raymond V’s profile summary and bio

Full name Usher Raymond V Nickname Cinco Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 2007 Age 16 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Usher Raymond IV and Tameka Foster Siblings 5 (one biological and four half-siblings) Famous for Being a celebrity child

How old is Usher ''Cinco'' Raymond V?

US singer Usher at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Usher ''Cinco'' Raymond V (aged 16 as of 2023) was born on 27 November 2007 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Professional career

The teenager is still in school and has yet to establish a career. He lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents.

Usher ''Cinco'' Raymond V’s accident

Cinco suffered a near-death experience on 3 August 2013. He and his aunt were playing in the pool at their home when he saw a toy in the drain and decided to dive down to collect it. However, Raymond V’s arm got stuck in the drains.

His aunt’s effort to rescue him proved futile. Fortunately, two men working in the house managed to save him and administered CPR, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, Cinco has Type 1 diabetes.

Usher ''Cinco'' Raymond V’s profiles

The celebrity son is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Usher Raymond V's mother, Tameka Foster, is a fashion stylist. Photo: @tamekafoster on Instagram, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Usher Raymond IV?

Referred to as the King of R&B by various media outlets, the songster has sold 80 million records worldwide. Some of his major hits include:

You Make Me Wanna (1997)

(1997) U Got It Bad (2001)

(2001) Throwback (2004)

(2004) Confessions (2004)

(2004) Appetite (2008)

(2008) Moving Mountains (2008)

(2008) Papers (2009)

(2009) There Goes My Baby (2010)

(2010) Lay You Down (2010)

(2010) More (2010)

(2010) Hot Thing (2012)

(2012) Euphoria (2012)

(2012) Dive (2012)

(2012) Good Good (2023)

(2023) Boyfriend (2023)

Usher performs at the Hot 97's Hot For The Holidays Concert at Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: UGC

How old is Usher Raymond IV?

The musician (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 14 October 1978 in Dallas, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. Usher’s parents were Jonetta Patton and Usher Raymond III. Sadly, the latter died of a heart attack on 21 January 2008.

Relationship status

Usher started dating Tameka in November 2005 and became engaged in February 2007. They exchanged nuptials in a civil ceremony on 3 August 2007, followed by a larger wedding ceremony on 1 September 2007.

However, they finalized their divorce on 4 November 2009. The duo shares two sons, Cinco and Naviyd Ely (born in December 2008).

In September 2020, it was confirmed that the dancer was expecting his third child with music executive Jenn Goicoechea, whom they allegedly started dating in 2019. They welcomed their daughter on 24 September 2020. The couple’s second child was born on 29 September 2021.

How much is Usher Raymond IV’s net worth?

The celebrity son is not active on social media. Photo: Paras Griffin, Brad Barket via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the talented songwriter has an estimated net worth of $180 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 30-year-old musical career.

Usher Raymond V was famous even before birth due to his reputable parents. With such genes, fans expect him to follow in his father’s musical footsteps and secure a place in the entertainment industry as his career slowly takes place.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News