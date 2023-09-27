Timothée Chalamet's net worth: How much does the actor get paid?

Becoming a millionaire in dollars is no child's play, as it involves years of dedication to a consistently lucrative endeavour. The entertainment industry, including the movie sector, is one of several avenues allowing hardworking artists to realise their financial dreams. Timothée Chalamet's net worth is a testament to this assertion.

Timothée was seen in the East Village in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is an actor and fashion enthusiast whose sojourn into the movie industry limelight began when he was only a little kid. Fast forward to 2023, he is one of the most sought-after actors and has made a lot of money from several lead roles he has reprised.

Timothée Chalamet's profile summary and bio

Full name Timothée Hal Chalamet Nickname Timmy Gender Male Date of birth 27 December 1995 Age 27 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New York City, United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills Nationality American, French Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 68 Weight in kilograms 150 Body measurements in inches 40-32-35 Body measurements in centimetres 102-83-89 Biceps in inches 15 Biceps in centimetres 37 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Greenish-Hazel Patents Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet Marital status In a relationship Partner Kylie Jenner Profession Actor College/University Columbia University, New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Background information

Timothée Hal Chalamet was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City, United States of America. His parents are Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet. They raised him and his sister, Pauline, in the Jewish way where they live in Manhattan Plaza. He is a French and American citizen because his parents hold American and French citizenship.

Timothée Chalamet's educational journey began at PS 87. He continued at MS 54 Booker T. Washington Middle School, where he was unfulfilled academically. Inspired by Heath Ledger, he applied to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, securing admission despite initial rejection.

He excelled in high school, dated Madonna's daughter, and participated in musicals before he graduated in 2013. He briefly attended Columbia University before transferring to NYU's Gallatin School to pursue acting.

Timothée Chalamet was seen playing basketball in Soho, New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

This change accommodated his growing career, especially after Interstellar. Chalamet's journey also led him to the Concourse area in the Bronx.

How much is Timothée Chalamet worth in 2023?

The Interstellar actor has a net worth of about $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built this massive financial muscle off a successful acting career in television series and movies.

What does Timothée Chalamet do?

Hal's journey into the acting world began during his childhood, during which he copped consistent features in commercial work and short films. He debuted television show appearances with a minor role in Law & Order and later Loving Leah.

He also got a shot at professional stage acting when he played in The Talls, produced by Off-Broadway. In 2012, the 17-year-old got recurring roles in television shows like Royal Pains and Homeland.

Timmy's role as the younger version of Tom Cooper in the 2014-produced movie Interstellar boosted his recognition, grossing about $675 million globally. He continued with projects like Worst Friends and One & Two but faced audition rejections for major roles.

Did Timothée Chalamet try out for Spider-Man?

The biggest was when he lost the Spider-Man role to Tom Holland. But 2017 ushered the growing actor into the Oscar nomination roll call with his role in Call Me by Your Name. Hot Summer Nights, Hostiles, and Lady Bird were other essential movies he played in in the same period.

Chalamet played a drug-addicted teenager in the 2018 movie Beautiful Boy. He was also in Woody Allen's movie Rainy Day in New York. Still, he donated his salary to three different charities because of the sexual allegation controversies the movie producer was immersed in.

Chalamet attends the Bones & All premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How much is Timothée Chalamet worth?

Timothée Chalamet's Dune salary was around $2.2 million at some point. His breakthrough came after he played Paul Atreides in the highly successful 2021 movie adaptation of the novel Dune.

How much does Timothée Chalamet make a year?

The actor's annual income depends on his total movies and television show appearances. But it is no news that he gets millions of dollars to be featured. He earned $9 million to appear in the eccentric-themed 2023 movie Wonka.

Why is Timothée Chalamet so special?

He is an actor and fashion icon and was once called the world's best-dressed man by Gentleman's Quarterly. Vogue also echoed this opinion in describing him as the most significant individual in the male fashion world. He has often been credited for his features.

Timothée Chalamet's net worth is massive enough to allow him to acquire an $11 million estate in Beverly Hills. He has been projected to be $60 million rich before 2030 and is almost halfway there with his $25 million net worth in 2023.

READ ALSO: Is Timothée Chalamet gay? Everything about the American actor

As published on Briefly, fans have been questioning Timothée Chalamet's sexuality. The reason is that he convincingly plays gay characters on screen but has been linked to women off-screen.

The Dune star has been linked to several Hollywood celebrities. He briefly dated Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 2013. The two have remained friends over the years. From 2018 to early 2020, Timothee was in a relationship with Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

Source: Briefly News