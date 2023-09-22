How old is Millie Bobby Brown? Facts about the Stranger Things actress

Millie Bobby Brown stands out as an enigmatic wonder in a world where fame often accompanies youth. But how old is this prodigious actress whose talents have entranced audiences worldwide? Join us as we uncover the ageless mystery behind Millie Bobby Brown's extraordinary journey.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 World Premiere at The Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Millie made headlines after announcing on her Instagram page that she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. She received criticism as netizens commented that she was too young for marriage.

Millie's profile summary and bio

Full name Millie Bobby Brown Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 2004 Age 19 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Marbella, Malaga, Spain Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity English Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 46 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress, model Net worth Approximately $14 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown (age 19 years as of September 2023) was born on 19 February 2004 in Spain. When she was five, she moved to Bournemouth, England, after which her family settled in Orlando, Florida, in 2011. The young star has three siblings named Charlie, Paige and Ava.

Stranger Things actress

She joined the Netflix series Stranger Things cast when she was 13, playing the character of Eleven. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Millie revealed that she is ready to bid farewell to her character. This comes after she featured in the series for five seasons.

Millie Bobby Brown's movies

At just 19 years old, Millie has done well in her career in the entertainment industry despite having starred in a few movies showing her acting versatility and talent.

2022: Enola Holmes 2 as Enola Holmes.

as Enola Holmes. 2021: Godzilla vs. Kong as Madison Russell.

as Madison Russell. 2020: Enola Holmes as Enola Holmes.

Which television shows has Millie Bobby Brown starred in? Since her debut on television, Millie has appeared on various shows including:

2016-2022: Stranger Things as Eleven

as Eleven 2018: Asesinato en el Hormiguero Express as Millie Bobby Brown

as Millie Bobby Brown 2015: Grey's Anatomy as Ruby

as Ruby 2015: Modern Family as Lizzie

as Lizzie 2014: NCIS as Rachel Barnes

as Rachel Barnes 2014: Intruders as Madison O'Donnell

Who is Millie Bobby Brown getting married to?

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

She is all set to marry her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, whom she met on Instagram and started things with a friendship before dating. The couple, who went public with their relationship in June 2021, has been together for two and a half years.

While the pair is in good spirits about their blossoming love, social media users have disapproved of their engagement, with most stating that she is young for marriage.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Millie is deaf in one ear. She was born with partial hearing loss and wholly lost hearing in one ear. However, she has not allowed this to stop her from singing and acting. She says,

"I just start singing, and if I sound bad, I don't care because I'm just doing what I love. You don't have to be good at singing. You don't have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it and genuinely enjoy it, then do it. No one should stop you."

How many sisters does Millie Bobby Brown have?

She has two sisters, Paige and Ava. Her older sister, Paige, is a film producer working under the family's production company, PCMA Productions, responsible for producing Enola Holmes. Millie and Paige will work together to produce a drama film titled A Time Lost.

Her little sister, Ava, has worked on a spring campaign for Florence by Mills, Millie's clean makeup brand. Besides this, nothing much is known about her.

What country is Millie Bobby Brown from?

Millie is originally from England in a city called Birmingham. She moved from one country to another with her family when she was young. Her family moved back to the United Kingdom after staying in Spain till she was four.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

In conclusion, Millie Bobby Brown's age is just a numerical footnote in the grand narrative of her remarkable career. As we continue to witness her evolution in the entertainment world, one thing remains certain: Millie Bobby Brown's ageless star power inspires and captivates audiences.

