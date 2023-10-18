Alexis Ohanian is a billionaire from the United States, well-known as the co-founder of Reddit, one of the internet's most popular social media and discussion platforms. Apart from Reddit, Alexis co-founded a venture capital firm called Initialized Capital in 2011. Fans have been curious about Alexis Ohanian's net worth following his business success.

How did Alexis Ohanian make his money? Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005 along with his college roommate Steve Huffman. Reddit quickly gained popularity as a platform for user-generated content and discussions on various topics. In 2006, Condé Nast, a media company, acquired it, and Ohanian continued to work on the platform as an executive. So, what is Alexis Ohanian's net worth in 2023?

Alexis Ohanian's profile and bio

Full name Alexis Ohanian Gender Male Date of birth April 24, 1983 Age 40 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth New York, New York, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 5 inches Marital status Married Spouse name Serena Williams (Tennis Player) Children Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Adira River Ohanian Parents Anke and Chris Ohanian Education University of Virginia Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $150 million

How old is Alexis Ohanian?

Ohanian (aged 40 years as of 2023) was born on April 24, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His parents, Anke and Chris Ohanian, have Armenian roots, and he has been vocal about his Armenian heritage.

Alexis Ohanian's education

Alexis attended Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland. After high school, he studied at the University of Virginia, pursuing a commerce and history degree. At the university, he met his future Reddit co-founder, Steve Huffman.

Alexis Ohanian's wife

Alexis is married to Serena Williams, a world-renowned professional tennis player and one of the most accomplished athletes in tennis history. She was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, USA.

Serena began playing tennis at a tender age and turned professional in 1995. She has won numerous Grand Slam singles titles and is considered one of the greatest tennis players ever.

Alexis Ohanian's children

The couple is blessed with two daughters. Their firstborn daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on September 1, 2017, while their second child, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

How long have Serena and Alexis been together?

Serena and Alexis began dating in 2015. Their relationship eventually led to their engagement on December 29, 2016, and they married on November 16, 2017, in a ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alexis Ohanian's career

Alexis has had a diverse and successful career in the tech industry, entrepreneurship, and venture capital. Here is an overview of his career:

Co-founder of Reddit

Alexis is best known for co-founding Reddit, a social news aggregation and discussion platform, in 2005. He and his college roommate, Steve Huffman, created Reddit while they were students at the University of Virginia. The platform quickly became one of the most popular websites for user-generated content and discussions on various topics.

Reddit's growth and acquisition

Ohanian played a crucial role in the early growth and development of Reddit. In 2006, just a year after its launch, Condé Nast, a major media company, acquired it. Ohanian continued working on Reddit as an executive after the acquisition, contributing to its success.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond Reddit, Alexis has been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures and advocacy efforts. He co-founded a venture capital firm called Initialized Capital in 2011, which has invested in numerous successful startups, including Coinbase, Instacart, and DoorDash.

Stepping down from Reddit's board

In 2020, Alexis stepped down from his position on Reddit's board and urged the company to fill his seat with a Black board member. He also pledged to donate any future gains from his Reddit stock to support initiatives that combat racial inequality.

What is Serena Williams's husband's net worth?

Reddit founder's net worth is estimated at $150 million. He is a successful entrepreneur and investor. The tech giant has also invested in other tech companies.

Who is richer, Serena Williams or her husband?

Serena Williams has an estimated net worth of $300 million, making her richer than her husband. She is one of history's most successful and highly paid professional tennis players. Her income has been generated through tennis prize money, endorsement deals with major brands, and various business ventures.

How much did Reddit sell for?

Alexis and Steve sold Reddit to Conde Nast for an undisclosed amount of $10–20 million. He later co-founded Initialized Capital, which has made smart investments such as Opendoor and Instacart.

The above is Alexis Ohanian's net worth, career, and personal life. His work with Reddit and investments in startups through Initialized Capital have contributed to his reputation as a successful entrepreneur and investor.

