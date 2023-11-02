Powerful Queen Cannon is Nick Cannon's daughter with Brittany Bell

In the world of entertainment, Nick Cannon's presence is well-known. However, more than his acting and hosting skills have been in the spotlight. The focus has lately shifted to his role as a father. Nick Cannon's children have been making headlines, and he has been steadily expanding his large family. Among his 11 children, Powerful Queen Cannon is one of the recent additions, marking the fourth in the lineup.

When the world first saw Powerful Queen Cannon's photos, it introduced her as the second child of the celebrity Nick and his ex-partner Brittany Bell. However, what is the story behind her distinctive name? Here is what you need to know.

Powerful Queen Cannon's profile summary and bio

Full name Powerful Queen Cannon Nickname Pow Gender Female Date of birth 23 December 2020 Age 2 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Brittany Bell Father Nick Cannon Siblings 11

Powerful Queen Cannon's full name

Powerful Queen Cannon's real name was chosen by her parents to symbolise the importance of good deeds, much like the birth of Christ on Christmas. Her birth was a powerful water birth at home, and she arrived just in time for Christmas.

What is Powerful Queen Cannon's middle name?

Her middle name is Queen. However, her birth was a much-welcomed gift, marking a turning point for the Cannon family.

What is Powerful Queen Cannon's age?

She is two years old but will celebrate her third birth date in December 2023. She was born on 23 December 2020. She is a Capricorn and of African-American descent. Additionally, she is an American citizen, born in the United States.

In 2022, Powerful Queen Cannon's birthday was celebrated via her parents' Instagram page.

Who named their kid Powerful Queen?

Nick and his ex-partner Brittany Bell named their daughter Powerful Queen. Nick, her father, is an American television host, actor, rapper, and comedian known for his work in film and hosting shows such as The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'n Out, and The Masked Singer.

Who is the mother of Powerful Queen Cannon?

Powerful Queen Cannon's mother is Brittany Bell. She is a former Miss Arizona, a model, and an aspiring journalist. She became romantically involved with Nick after his breakup with Mariah Carey. In addition to her daughter, Powerful Queen, she shares two sons with Nick: Golden Sagon, born on 21 February 2017, and Rise Messiah, born in September 2022.

How many baby mamas does Nick have?

Nick has six baby mamas. This list includes his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

What happened with Nick Cannon and Jessica White? During an interview with Page Six, she described her relationship with the American television host as emotionally abusive. Hence, their relationship lasted for eight years.

How many kids do Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have together?

They have two kids together, Moroccan and Monroe. Monroe was born in 2011 before their marriage ended in 2016.

His other children come from different mothers. Model Brittany Bell gave birth to three of his children, while photographer LaNisha Cole is the mother of one.

DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa has three with him, and model Alyssa Scott bore him a son who later passed away. He also has a son with real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi.

What is Nick Cannon's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrity kid's father's net worth is estimated at $50 million. He reportedly makes $25 million yearly from his various television hosting duties. Notable among them is The Masked Singer, where he makes $20 million.

The timing of Powerful Queen Cannon's birth carries deep significance for her parents, Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell. Even in her formative years, this celebrity child has gained popularity due to her unique name. Her parents are unwavering in supporting her growth, showering her with love and care.

