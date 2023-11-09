Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian mercenary leader and oligarch. He is the founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force. He controlled the state-funded private military company until his demise on 23 August 2023 and was known as a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. What is Yevgeny Prigozhin’s net worth? Below is what you need to know about him.

Yevgeny Prigozhin spent nine years as a convict in a prison in the Soviet Union. His companies and businesses have been accused of various crimes. He started establishing his businesses with his stepfather, Samuil Fridmanovich Zharkoi.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Yevgeny Victorovich Prigozhin Gender Male Date of birth 1 June 1961 Zodiac sign Gemini Age at death 62 years old Place of birth Saint Petersburg, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Jewish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 154 Weight in pounds 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Violetta Kirovna Prigozhina Father Viktor Prigozhin Marital status Married Wife Lyubov Prigozhina Children 2 Profession Mercenary, businessperson, Restaurateur Net worth $1 billion

Where is Yevgeny Prigozhin from?

He was born on 1 June 1961 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. His mother, Violetta Prigozhina, was a former teacher and doctor, and his father, Viktor Prigozhin, was a mining engineer. His father died when he was nine, and his mother was then married to Samuil Fridmanovich, a ski instructor.

Growing up, he involved himself in criminal activities such as theft and robbery, which led to him being sent to prison multiple times. In 1979, he was given a suspended sentence of two years and six months after being caught stealing. He served his sentence working at a chemical plant.

In 1980, he was caught robbing a woman on the street. One year later, he was given a 12-year sentence in a high-security penal colony for robbery, theft, and fraud. The Supreme Court of the Soviet Union reduced his sentence to ten years, and he was released in 1990.

Who is Prigozhin’s family?

His grandfather’s name is Yevgeny Ilyich Prigozhin, who was a captain in the Red Army during World War II. He received a medal for his courage in the Battles of Rhev. His great-uncle, Yefin Ilyich Prigozhinru, was a Soviet scientist.

Career

He started selling hot dogs in 1990 after his prison release alongside his mother and stepfather at a market in Leningrad. He later expanded the business to entertainment hospitality, and he founded the first casinos in Petersburg.

He founded the Concord Management and Consulting Company in 1995, which owned and operated Concord Catering and restaurants. He is also an investor in restaurants, supermarkets and construction.

In 1995, he opened the restaurant Old Custom House. Two years later, he founded a second restaurant, New Island, a classy dining sport in St. Petersburg. He hosted famous politicians such as George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin and Jacque Chirac in his restaurants. He was nicknamed Putin’s chef because his restaurants provided services to the Kremlin.

Wagner Group

In 2014, he founded the Wagner Group. He was the head of the group, and Dmitry Utkin was his second-in-command. Wagner Group has reportedly taken part in numerous conflicts around the world.

Political influence

His companies were accused of interference in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. In November 2022, the Russian businessman admitted that he interfered with the elections.

When a journalist asked about Russia's potential meddling in U.S. elections, he responded by saying that Russia has interfered in the elections and will continue interfering. He founded the Internet Research Agency, which was accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and 2018 midterms.

Was Yevgeny Prigozhin a billionaire?

The Russian mercenary was a billionaire and owned profitable businesses and restaurants. He was a leader of Wagner Group, which is an organization that serves as President Vladimir Putin's de facto private army.

What is Yevgeny Prigozhin’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $1 billion. He made his wealth from his career as a restaurateur, businessperson and mercenary. He has led the Wagner group from 2014 until his death.

What is Wagner Group’s net worth?

Wagner Group’s net worth is unknown. The group is known to operate as a private military company. It has been involved in businesses and political endeavours in Africa. Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had ventured into the mining of minerals such as gold and diamond.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin’s wife?

He married Lyubov Prigozhina, a famous businessperson and pharmacist. She owns several businesses, such as Alfa LLC, Gamma LLC, and Monolit. She is also the owner of Chocolate Museum, a boutique store in St. Petersburg.

Does Yevgeny Prigozhin have children?

The Russian restaurateur and his wife had two children, a son and a daughter. Their names are Pavel Prigozhin and Polina Prigozhina.

Did the Wagner chief die in a plane crash?

He died in a plane crash on 23 August 2023 at the age of 62. His aircraft mysteriously went down near Kuzhenkino, north of Moscow. Genetic analysis confirmed that Yevgeny and Dmitry Utkin were among the ten people who died on the plane.

The investigative committee did not indicate what could have caused the jet explosion. However, there was suspicion that The Kremlin caused the plane to crash. Before his death, Yevgeny Prigozhin had gone against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

He mounted a daylong mutiny against the Russian military, leading his mercenaries from Ukraine towards Moscow. Vladimir Putin described the act as 'treason' and said that those involved would be punished. However, the Wagner Chief denied the accusations of treason.

The Kremlin denied the allegation of its involvement in the killing of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, referred to the allegations as an 'absolute lie'.

Where was Prigozhin buried?

He was buried on 29 August 2023 in a private ceremony in Porokhovskoye Kladbishche, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s net worth has been one of the frequently asked questions in Google. He is a Russian businessman, restaurateur, and mercenary known as the founder of Wagner Group. He owns classy restaurants in St. Petersburg, where he has hosted political leaders such as Vladimir Putin and George W Bush.

