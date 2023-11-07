Tasty baked rice recipe: How to cook it in the oven

Rice is one of the world's most preferred staple foods that has been around for many centuries. The meal can be prepared by steaming, boiling, baking, and frying. This article highlights the baked rice recipe and its advantages.

Rice is culturally significant in many regions of the world and is loved for its versatility. The timeless grain can be a main course, a side dish, an ingredient in soups, a snack, or a dessert. Popular ingredients that can be mixed with the delicacy include sauces, spices, vegetables, and meat.

How to cook rice in the oven

Cooking rice in the oven is a straightforward process. The method you choose depends on the oven, type of rice, amount of water, cooking time, and cooking temperature. The procedure described below is for baked white rice.

Oven-baked rice ingredients

You will need;

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth (you can also use water)

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Optional add-ins like diced vegetables, herbs, or spices for extra flavour (e.g., peas, carrots, onions, garlic, or thyme)

Oven-baked rice cooking instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Place the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse it under cold running water until the water runs clear. This helps remove excess starch from the rice and prevents it from becoming too sticky.

In an oven-safe casserole dish or a Dutch oven, combine the rinsed rice, chicken or vegetable broth, butter or olive oil, and salt. Stir to mix everything evenly. You can mix other ingredients of your choice, including diced vegetables, spices, or herbs.

Cover the casserole dish with a tight-fitting lid or aluminium foil. This will help trap the steam and ensure the rice cooks evenly.

Place the covered casserole dish in the preheated oven.

Bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. The exact cooking time may vary depending on your oven, the type of rice, and any added ingredients. Check the meal after 45 minutes. It should be tender, and all the liquid should be absorbed. If it's not entirely done, continue baking, checking every 5 to 10 minutes until it reaches the desired consistency.

Once the meal is fully cooked, remove it from the oven and let it sit, covered, for about 5 to 10 minutes. This allows the rice to rest and absorb any remaining moisture.

Fluff the rice with a fork before serving. This will help separate the grains and make the dish light and fluffy.

Serve your baked rice as a side dish or base for your favourite main course.

How long does it take to cook rice in the oven?

The exact time varies with the recipe and can range from 25 minutes for white rice to one hour for brown rice. The meal should be tender but not mushy, and all the liquids should be absorbed before removing from the oven.

What are the advantages of baking rice in the oven?

Baking is a reliable rice preparation method for several reasons, including:

It results in uniformly cooked rice due to even heat distribution

You do not have to constantly monitor the meal after setting and placing it in the oven

Baked rice has a fluffier, tenderer, and separate texture compared to stovetop preparation methods

Baking frees up space on the stovetop for other dishes

Why do people bake rice?

The oven-baked rice recipe is ideal for preparing baked rice dishes like casseroles or stuffings. People also prefer the method instead of cooking due to convenience. You only need to set the rice and place it in the oven without the need to monitor or stir constantly. You can also choose the method if you like the taste and texture.

Can you bake rice that is already cooked?

It is possible to bake already-cooked rice. The method is commonly used when making rice puddings or casseroles. If it is just reheating leftover rice, follow these simple steps;

Preheat the oven to 150°C (300°F)

Place the rice in an ovenproof dish

Break any clumps and add a knob of butter or a few drops of oil

Cover with aluminium foil for about 15 to 20 minutes until heated through. It is crucial to ensure the rice is evenly heated to avoid food poisoning.

The baked rice recipe is easy to follow, and anyone with minimal culinary skills can prepare a delicious meal. You can pair it with various dishes and serve it during family dinner, lunch, breakfast, or any event.

