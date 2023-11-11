What happened to Jason Smith? Here is everything to know

Jason Smith is a politician and member of the USA House, representing Missouri's 8th Congressional District. He has been in office for over a decade, and his current term ends in January 2025. His political career spans over 15 years, and at 25, he was the youngest member of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Throughout his political career, Jason Smith has ardently prioritised delivering for working families, small businesses and farmers. He firmly believes that they make the American economy the envy of the world.

Jason Smith's bio

Jason Thomas Smith (age 43 years as of 2023) was born on 16 June 1980 to Mary, a dog breeder and former employee of Briggs & Stratton. His father, Bill, is a former minister and auto mechanic. Smith was born in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and he is an American national by birth.

Jason Smith's education

Smith is an alumnus of Salem High School. He studied at the University of Missouri and graduated with two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in agriculture economics.

He later joined the law school at Oklahoma City University. Smith earned his Juris Doctor in 2004. He is also a licensed real estate agent and runs a small business specialising in property investment and development.

Jason Smith's career

After passing the Missouri Bar in 2004, Smith practised law at a local law firm in Cuba, Missouri. At the same time, he co-owned a dog breeding business alongside his mother.

Jason Smith's political career

Smith took the leap into politics in 2005 by running for Missouri's 150th Legislative District after State Representative Fran Barnitz resigned. He defeated Bobby Simpson, his Democratic challenger. At 25, Smith became the youngest member of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Jason Smith's committees

During his first year in office, Smith served as Majority Assistant Deputy Whip. He also served in the Judiciary Committee, Appropriations—Education Committee and the Agriculture Policy Committee.

One year later, Smith defeated Democrat Jim O'Donnell 64%–32%. He also served as the vice chair of the Special Committee on Job Creation and Economic Development.

In 2010, Smith was unopposed in his reelection campaign. His peers elected him as one of the youngest Majority Whip to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Political career highlights

In 2011, Jason sponsored legislation to repeal the Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act. The act was voter-approved legislation that had toughened the oversight of the puppy mill dog breeding business and required annual veterinary care, daily feeding, greater access to outdoor exercise and increased living spaces. The repeal became law later that year.

In 2012, Smith was unopposed in his final election to the Missouri House of Representatives. His peers elected him as the speaker pro tempore of the Missouri State House of Representatives in 2013.

Representative Jason Smith served four terms and one partial term in the Missouri State House of Representatives. He was the majority whip during the 96th Missouri General Assembly. He was also the speaker pro tempore during the 97th Missouri General Assembly.

Jason Smith's party

Smith is a member of the Republican Party. Also known as the GOP, the Republican Party is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the USA.

Where is Jason Smith now?

In January 2023, Jason was picked to chair the historic Ways and Means Committee, which is the oldest committee in Congress. He set the record as the youngest member to chair the Ways and Means Committee in modern times. He also became the first person from Missouri to lead the committee since John Phelps in 1859.

As the committee chairman, Smith's priority is delivering for the working families. His position ensures he partners with the American people to get the country back on track economically.

What happened to Jason Smith?

Jason is unmarried. He is close friends with Senator Markwayne Mullin, Kristi Noem and Aaron Schock. In October 2023, after Jason criticised Congressman Matt Gaetz for frequently lying, Gaetz retaliated by insinuating that Jason was a closeted gay man. Gaetz later denied that was what he meant regarding Jason Smith's sexuality.

Jason Smith's net worth

Information about Smith's finances is not publicly available. Nonetheless, granted his position as a politician, he earns a pretty penny.

Jason Smith is often mistaken for the American basketball player with the same name. Jason Smith, the basketballer, is worth $20 million as of November 2023.

These details about Jason Smith highlight his political career and leadership. He declared his candidacy for the Republic primary candidate scheduled on 6 August 2024.

