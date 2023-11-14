Ronda Rousey's net worth, income, salary, personal details

For years, WWE has given fans great shows of talent from professional female wrestlers, and Ronda Rousey is one of them. She is a record-breaking wrestler and former mixed martial artist known as the first UFC women's champion. Ronda Rousey's net worth ranks her among the wealthiest MMA wrestlers in the world.

Guest star Ronda Rousey in the Searchers episode of 9-1-1 airing on FOX. Photo: FOX (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ronda Rousey's net worth depicts her hard work and achievements in her career for over ten decades. As she is popularly known, the Arm collector was inspired and trained by her mother, a former Judoka. Today, she has become a force to reckon with in WWE and an iconic figure in UFC, finishing fights in 30 seconds. But then, how much is the female grappler worth?

Profile summary

Full name Ronda Jean Rousey Nicknames Rowdy, The Arm Collector, The baddest woman on the planet, One Rowdy Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Riverside, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 65 Mother Ann Maria DeMars Father Ronald John Rousey Marital status Married Siblings 2 Spouse Travis Browne Children 1 Profession Professional wrestler, actress, former Judoka and mixed martial artist Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram

How old is Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey (age 36 years as of 2023) was born on 1 February 1987 in Riverside, California, United States. She holds American nationality with English, Venezuelan, Polish, Trinidadian, and Canadian roots. Rousey's family consists of two older sisters, one of whom is Maria Burns-Ortiz.

What is Ronda Rousey's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ron Rousey's net worth is $14 million. Her multi-million endorsements from Monster headphones and Reebok boost her net worth.

How much does Rousey earn at WWE?

Sources state Rousey has a multi-deal contract with the WWE, with her salary up to $1.5 million and $2.1 million estimated with bonuses and merchandise sales, making her the second highest-paid female behind Becky Lynch.

Ronda Rousey's net worth per fight is estimated at $1.5 million. This is because of her compensation deal of $1.5 million with WWE and a $2.1 million assessed with rewards and product deals. She participated in eight fights in her UFC career, achieving two knockouts, suffering two losses, and securing nine submissions.

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Brown in June 2023 at the Stars of Wars event. Photos: @rondarousey (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

What is Ronda Rousey doing for a living?

Rousey has excelled as an actress, writer, professional wrestler, former mixed martial artist, and Judoka. Details of her career are discussed below:

Judo

Her journey into Judo began at 11 or 12 when she started learning the sport from her mother, significantly boosting her self-confidence.

She made her Olympic debut as part of the U.S. Judo team in Athens in 2004 when she was 17, making her the youngest to accomplish this feat. Her Olympic journey continued with a bronze medal in the women's middleweight judo event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The martial artist secured gold at the World Junior and Pan American Judo Championships in 2008. At 21, she retired from competitive Judo after accumulating numerous awards and setting world-breaking records.

Rousey at the premiere of STX Films' Mile 22 at Westwood Village Theater in Westwood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Mixed martial art

In 2010, her journey in MMA began as an amateur at the Glendale Fighting Club. By 2012, she had made history by becoming the first female UFC champion. UFC President Dana White credits her for paving the way and inspiring him to include female fighters in the UFC. Rousey achieved the prestigious title of UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Her undefeated streak ended in November 2015, and she experienced her second loss in 2016, which ultimately marked the conclusion of her MMA career. In June 2018, she was honoured as the first female inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame. As a martial artist, Ronda Rousey's UFC record is 12-2-0 pro-MMA.

Transition into pro wrestling

Following this achievement, she transitioned to the world of WWE pro wrestling the same year. A victory followed her debut in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in the Raw Women's Championship, where she defeated Alexa Bliss at Summerslam in August 2018. But she lost her title in 2019 but made a triumphant comeback in 2022.

She is a three-time women's world champion in WWE. Also, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, best friends and a strong women's tag team, also won the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ronda Rousey's movies

Aside from being a trailer, Rousey is a talented and famous actress. Her movies and TV series are Charlie's Angels (2019), Entourage, The Expendables, Furious 7, and Mile 22.

Travis Browne and Ronda at the LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards and fundraiser celebration at The Lot in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Ronda's journey to stardom has sparked immense interest in her life. These are the most popular questions about her:

Is Ronda Rousey a good fighter?

Whether or not Ronda is a good fighter is up to personal opinion. She has often been credited as the best fighter in the world by popular agencies like Fox News.

Who is Ronda Rousey's mother?

Rousey's mother is AnnMaria DeMars, the first American in the 1984 World Judo Championships to win a gold medal. Her father, Ronald John Rousey, suffered from an unusual disease called Bernard-Soulier Syndrome, a hemophilia-like disorder where the blood cannot clot. But he committed suicide when Rousey was eight.

Does Ronda Rousey have a husband?

Her husband is Travis Browne. Ronda Rousey's husband is also a UFC fighter. The couple met in a gym where they worked together and eventually married in August 2017 in Hawaii.

Rousey and her husband welcomed their daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne on 27 September 2021. She is also a stepmother to Travis' kids, Kaewe and Kaleo, with Erin Browne.

What happened to Ronda Rousey?

She was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, which caused minor brain damage and impaired speech. The award-winning wrestler could not speak words correctly till she was six.

Who is the richest UFC fighter?

Conor McGregor is the highest-paid UFC fighter. He is an Irish professional MMA fighter with a net worth of $200 million.

Ronda Rousey's net worth and salary make her the second richest female WWE wrestler after Becky Lynch. Despite her childhood hurdles, she has attained wealth and fame from her hard work and dedication to her career.

