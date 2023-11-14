How does Sophie Fergi make her money? Interesting facts and biography

Sophie Fergi is an actress, TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely recognised for her appearances in the comedy web TV series Mani, Charmers, and Creepy Toys Girls. She is also known for uploading life vlogs, comedy, and challenge videos on her self-titled YouTube channel.

Sophie Fergi at the Los Angeles special screening of "The Girl From Plainville" at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on 28 April 2022. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Fergi is a popular social media personality with a significant following across various social media platforms. She is also an actress and has starred in numerous movies and TV series, such as Claire RockSmith and Who's Claire. Despite her age, Sophie has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. As a result, many of her fans are seeking to know how she makes her money.

Sophie Fergi’s profile summary

Full name Sophia Nicole Ferguson Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Kasey Ferguson Mother Heather Nichole Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Profession Actress, YouTuber, TikTok star, social media personality Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

How old is Sophie Fergi?

Sophie Fergi (age 16 years as of 2023) was born on 4 July 2007 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently resides.

Sophie is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Kasey Ferguson and Heather Nichole. Her mother runs all of her social media pages. She has a younger sister.

Actress Sophie Fergi at the Los Angeles premiere of Viva Kids' "A Piece Of Cake" at Universal Studios AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on 6 November 2021. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career

Sophie Fergi is an actress and digital content creator. She commenced her acting career in 2010 after appearing in the short film Away We Stay. She rose to stardom when she starred in Brat TV's comedy series Mani, where she played the character of Goth Girl. She achieved more recognition for portraying Zaria in Brat TV's viral series Charmers, where she starred as a series regular for two seasons.

Sophie has since been featured in various television series, movies, and reality shows, such as Sawyer Sharbino, Piper Rockelle, and Creepy Toys Girls. Below is a list of some of Sophie Fergi’s movies she has appeared in.

Bunk'd

Slayers

Mani

Charmers

Piper Rockelle

House of Karma

Sawyer Sharbino

Merrick Hanna

Claire RockSmith

Who's Claire

Away We Stay

God's Gracie

Sophie is also a popular social media personality. She has a self-titled YouTube channel created in 2018 and has accumulated almost 1.7 million followers as of this writing. The channel mainly contains vlogs, Q&As, comedy, and challenge videos. She is also on TikTok, where she boasts over 5.6 million followers and 187 million likes at the present. Sophie Fergi’s TikTok contains dance, comedy, and lip-sync videos.

Apart from YouTube and TikTok, she is also active and famous on Instagram, where she often shares her modelling, fashion, and lifestyle pictures. Currently, the account has over 2 million followers and has collaborated with several fashion brands, such as PUMA Sportstyle and Impossible Kicks.

Is Sophie Fergi a model?

Sophie is also passionate about fashion and modelling. She often shares her modelling and fashion pictures on her Instagram account. She launched her clothing line titled Live Forever More, a tribute to her late grandmother.

Sophie Fergi’s net worth

According to Popular Networth, the social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $600,000. She has earned substantial money through her acting career, social media endeavours, brand endorsements, merchandise sales, and her successful YouTube channel.

Sophie Fergi at the Kash Hovey And Friends At Film Fest LA at L.A. LIVE on 6 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Graves (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

At the age of only 16, Sophie's life is under constant scrutiny, with millions worldwide asking questions about her. Discover more facts about Fergi's biography:

Who is Sophie Fergi’s boyfriend?

The American actress has been in a romantic relationship with her fellow TikTok star and YouTube content creator, Sawyer Sharbino, who often appears in her videos. Sophie confirmed their relationship on 13 August 2022 via a TikTok video stating that she was dating Sawyer Sharbino.

Sophie previously dated Jentzen Ramirez, an American actor and model known for playing several significant roles in films, including The Lurking Man and Star Wars Generations. Sophie and Jentzen ended their relationship in September 2020.

How did Sophie Fergi get famous?

She became famous for her role as Zaria in Brat TV's viral series Charmers, where she starred as a series regular for two seasons. She is also known for portraying Goth Girl in the Brat TV's comedy series Mani.

Did Sophie Fergi quit YouTube?

Sophie did not quit YouTube. She is still uploading her engaging content on her YouTube channel to her 1.63 million subscribers.

Who does Sophie Fergi live with?

The YouTube star lives with her mother, Nichole, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her mother is a photographer and helps Sophie run her social media platforms. Her mother and father are currently separated.

Sophie Fergi is an actress and social media influencer best known for her roles in Mani, Charmers, and Creepy Toys Girls. She is also known for uploading life vlogs, comedy, and challenge videos on her self-titled YouTube channel. Sophie Fergi's net worth is estimated to be around $600 thousand. She primarily earns her income through her acting career, brand endorsements, merchandise sales, and social media endeavours.

READ MORE: Personal life of Young Jeezy's wife: What is she doing after the divorce?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about television personality Jeannie Mai. She is best known for hosting The Real and How Do I Look? She was born on 4 January 1979 in San Jose, California, United States, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

She tied the knot with the Atlanta rapper in early 2021. In September 2023, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after marrying for two years of marriage. Check the article for more on what led to the end of their marriage.

Source: Briefly News