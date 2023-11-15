Bert Kreischer's family, personal life and children regularly make news headlines. He is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster who gained fame for his energetic and often outrageous comedic style. One of his most famous stories involves his time in college and the nickname The Machine. Who is the family man behind the cameras?

Comedian Bert Kreischer at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 5, 2017, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo by Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Bert Kreischer is a stand-up comedian and podcaster. He is known for his wild and often self-deprecating stories, like the infamous The Machine story. He has hosted many comedy specials and was the face of travel reality shows. Discover the latest about Bert Kreischer, his wife, kids and personal life.

Bert Kreischer's profile summary

Full names Albert Kreischer Jr. Stage name Bert Kreischer Gender Male Date of birth November 3, 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 102 kg (Approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse LeeAnn Kemp Children Georgia and Ila Siblings Annie and Kottie Parents Al Kreischer, Gege Kreischer Occupation Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube Net worth $14 million

How old is Bert Kreischer?

Bert, whose real name is Albert Kreischer Jr. (age 51 years as of 2023), was born in Tampa, Florida on November 3, 1972. He was born to Al Kreischer, a real-estate attorney, and Gege Kreischer, a teacher. He was raised alongside his two sisters, Annie and Kottie, and he is the oldest.

What does Bert Kreischer's family look like?

Kreischer's family life is a big part of his comedic material, and he often shares humorous anecdotes about his experiences as a husband and father. Bert is married to LeeAnn Kreischer, a writer and podcast host, and together they have two daughters, Georgia and Ila.

In his comedy, Bert explores the challenges and joys of parenthood, shedding light on the hilarious and sometimes chaotic moments of raising kids. His family often becomes a source of inspiration for his stories, adding a personal touch to his comedy.

Who is Bert Kreischer's wife?

LeeAnn is an American actress, writer, and podcaster, famous as the wife of Bert Kreischer. She was born on August 19, 1971, in Bowdon, Georgia, USA. She made her first and last appearance as an actress in Destiny Stalled (2000), a short film portraying a nurse. She hosts the Wife of the Party podcast and has also made multiple appearances in her husband's podcast, Bercast.

Besides her career, LeeAnn is a philanthropist and is conscious about giving back to the community. She is also a conservationist.

Comedian Bert Kreischer poses after his performance at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 12, 2016, in Pasadena, California. Photo by Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer’s children

Bert Kreischer and his wife LeeAnn have two daughters. Their names are Georgia and Ila. This is what is known about their kids:

Georgia Kreischer

She was born in 2004, making her 19 years old as of 2023. She attended Louisville High School and later enrolled at the University of Oregon. She has appeared on several occasions on her father's podcast.

Ila Kreischer

Ila is Bert's second daughter, born in 2007; she is 16 years old as of 2023. Ila is currently focused on her education.

Bert Kreischer's career

His career is a rollercoaster of laughter. After college, where he became the real-life inspiration for the movie Van Wilder, he ventured into stand-up comedy. Bert's big break came when he appeared on a late-night talk show and caught the attention of fans and industry folks alike.

Comedian Bert Kreischer performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 5, 2017, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo by Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Comedy

Bert has performed on many comedy stages, including The Comedy Store, Boston Comedy Club, All Things Live, Netflix Is a Joke, and Red Light Comedy: Live from Amsterdam. He has also released multiple comedy specials, including:

Comfortably Dumb

The Machine

Secret Time

Bert is also the host of the podcast Bertcast, where he engages in candid and humorous conversations with guests, including fellow comedians, friends, and top celebrities.

Television shows

Beyond stand-up and podcasting, Kreischer has graced the small screen with his comedic presence in various TV shows. His comedic style, characterized by outrageous stories and a carefree attitude, has endeared him to audiences worldwide. Bert's notable TV shows include:

2012-2014: Trip Flip

2016-2019: Something's Burning

2000 – 2001: The X Show

2006: Fresh Baked Video Games

2012: When Vacations Go Bust

2021: Go-Big Show

Acting

While Bert Kreischer is primarily known for his stand-up comedy and television work, he has not been heavily involved in traditional movie roles. However, he has several film credits worth watching:

2001: Prepare to Meet Thy God

2006: Top Gun Support Group

2017: The Loud House

When will Bert Kreischer be on Family Feud?

Family Feud is an American TV game show that features two families who compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions to win prizes and cash. He last featured on July 30, 2023, alongside Marcus Lemonis. His next appearance has not been provided.

Bert Kreischer's net worth

According to reports, the American comedian Bert Kreischer has an estimated net worth of $14 million. He derives his income from his career as a stand-up comedian, TV host, and selling merchandise.

Above is all you need to know about Bert Kreischer's family and personal life. Despite his wild and carefree on-stage persona, Bert seems to have a strong and loving connection with his family off-stage. He often shares glimpses of his family life on social media and in various interviews, giving fans a clear look at the man behind the laughter.

