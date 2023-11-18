Who is Christine Ahn? Everything about Mike Chen’s wife

Christine Ahn is a Korean-American peace activist who serves as the Executive Director of Women Cross DMZ. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse best known as Mike Chen's wife. A renowned YouTuber, Chen is notable for his YouTube channel, Strictly Dumpling. The couple has been married for two years to become one admired by many. But beyond her marriage to Chen, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity wife.

In 2020, Mike Chen’s wife, Christine, won the US Peace Prize for her work for peace on the Korean peninsula and her advocacy for women’s leadership in peace-building efforts. Ahn’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Christine Ahn’s profile summary

Full name Christine Ahn Nickname Christine Gender Female Birthplace South Korea Current residence Hawaii, USA Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Colorado Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mike Chen Siblings 9 Profession Peace activist Net worth $1.2 million Famous for Being a celebrity spouse

Early life and education

Christine was born in South Korea and immigrated to the USA at age three. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She is the youngest of 10 children.

Regarding Ahn’s education, she attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1998.

She later earned a master’s degree in International Policy from Georgetown University and a certificate in ecological horticulture from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Professional career

In 2015, Christine led 30 international women peacemakers across the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) from North Korea to South Korea. She is the co-founder of Korean Americans for Fair Trade.

Ahn’s op-eds have appeared in the Washington Post, Time Magazine and New York Times. She is a regulator contributor on CNN and MSNBC Democracy.

Christine is the recipient of multiple awards, including the 2022 Social Activist Award from the Nobel Peace Laureates and the 2023 Certificate of Recognition for the Honolulu City and County Council.

How much is Christine Ahn’s net worth?

Various sources pen Ahn’s net worth at $1.2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a peace activist.

Who is Mike Chen?

Mike made his career debut in 2005 as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley. Shortly afterwards, he became the head of digital strategy at New Tang Dynasty Television, a non-profit media company.

Chen started practising Falun Gong at this point to promote Chinese people's rights and freedoms. At New Tang Dynasty Television, he co-created the YouTube channel Off the Great Wall, discussing Chinese culture with other employees.

In 2013, he started making vlogs about food and eventually created multiple YouTube channels such as Cook With Mikey, Eat With Mikey, and Strictly Dumpling, which he runs to date. In 2015, Mike left New Tang Dynasty Television and relocated to San Francisco, California, to pursue personal interests.

Chen, Yang and Dan, colleagues at New Tang Dynasty Television, started The Double Chen Show on YouTube. This channel was rebranded to The Chen Dynasty after the trio parted ways. In 2019, Mike was nominated under the Best in Food category for the 11th Shorty Awards.

How old is Mike Chen?

Chen (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 22 December 1980 in Xi’an, China. He later moved to the United States when he was 8 years old. Mike’s parents, Teng and Rigan, ran a Chinese buffet.

He has two siblings: a brother, Arnold, and a sister, Renor. Chen attended Truman State University, where he majored in accounting. During this time, he served as a resident assistant.

Mike Chen’s height

Mike stands 5 feet 6 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms). The YouTube star features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Does Mike Chen have children?

Chen and Christine exchanged nuptials on 12 July 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duo has yet to welcome a child together.

Mike Chen’s net worth

As of 2023, Mike’s estimated net worth is $4 million. His primary source of income is his YouTube channels, which allegedly bag him $70,000 monthly.

Mike Chen’s wife, Christine Ahn, has always been by her husband’s side, providing proverbial support for the successful YouTuber. They support one another in various endeavours.

