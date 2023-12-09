Who are Alejandra Fernández's parents? Facts about the actress

Alejandra Fernández's affiliation with Vicente Fernández was her claim to fame. Despite his global success and fame, she chose a different path and is carving out a career in fashion and business. Who are Alejandra Fernández's parents, and how is she related to Vicente Fernández?

Vicente Fernández allegedly had Alejandra with his sister-in-law. Photo: @vicentefdez on Instagram (modified by author)

Alejandra Fernández prefers living away from the limelight despite the attention her family commands. Therefore, Alejandra Fernández's biography lets you into her life while exploring the intricacies surrounding her birth.

Alejandra Fernández's profile summary and bio

Full name Alejandra Fernandez Nickname Aleja Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1984 Age 39 years in 2023 Birthday 11 March Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico Current residence Guadalajara, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Profession Fashion designer and businesswoman Education Bachelors in Fashion Design Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Jose Luis Altamirano Parents Vicente and Maria del Refugio Siblings Gerardo, Alejandro, and Vicente Jr Grandparents Ramon Fernandez and Paula Gomez

Alejandra Fernández's age

Alejandra was born on 11 March 1984 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She turned 39 years old in 2023.

Who is Alejandro Fernandez's mom?

Fernández is Gloria Abarca Villasenor's biological daughter. Gloria is Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor's sister. Maria is a celebrity spouse whose claim to fame was marrying Vicente Fernández, the Mexican actor and singer. Vincente was known as El Ídolo de Mexico, Chente, El Charro de Huentitán, and El Rey de la Música Ranchera.

Vicente Fernández died on 12 December 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. He had spent months in hospital following a fall on his ranch. He also had pre-existing health issues, including prostate and liver cancer.

Who is Alejandra Fernández's biological father?

According to allegations by a journalist named Olga Wornat, Vicente fathered Alejandra. According to Olga, Vicente hid the truth about his relationship with his sister-in-law, and Alejandra was raised as his adopted daughter. Moreover, he did not confirm or address allegations about his affair with Gloria.

Vicente Fernández performs during his concert at Palenque de Texcoco, on 26 May 2012 in Texcoco, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Did Vicente Fernandez have any daughters?

Vicente Fernández's wife, Maria, gave birth to three children. Vicente Jr. Fernández, their eldest, was born in 1963. Vicente Jr. followed in his father's footsteps and ventured into music and acting.

Alejandro, their second, was born in April 1971. Alejandro also pursued music and has two Latin Grammy Awards for his talent. Gerardo, Maria's youngest biological child, was born in 1976. Unlike his brothers, he is a realtor and is also into politics and grooming thoroughbred horses.

Who did Vicente Fernandez have a child with?

Vicente allegedly adopted Alejandra when she was 40 days old; hence, Maria and Vicente got attached to her. Gloria, Alejandra's biological mother, finally took her when she was four.

Is Vicente Fernandez's daughter really his?

Despite the complicated nature of their relationship, Alejandra had a close relationship with Vicente. The late singer shared a picture of himself and his daughter on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Congratulations on your day! Your hanging is my heart. I love you… your dad.”

Alejadra Fernández's career

There is nothing much to report about Fernández's educational background besides her bachelor's degree in fashion design. She prides herself on being a fashion designer and businesswoman, unlike two of her siblings who followed in their father's footsteps and got into the entertainment industry. Therefore, there are no Alejandra Fernández songs.

Fernández works for a top Mexican brand that designs luxury bags and clothes. She also creates high-end clothes and handbags for some of Mexico's biggest retailers. She founded her brand, Alleza, in 2011, although it closed shop in 2020. She also owns the Unicentre Shopping Centre, which has employed hundreds of employees.

Alejandra Fernández's net worth

There are no credible details quantifying Fernández's finances. According to sources, Vicente Fernández's net worth at the time of his death was $25 million, garnered throughout his career in the entertainment industry. He had over 80 albums and had been featured in more than 30 films. He had over 50 million album sales.

Even though speculations about Alejandra Fernández's parents have been a subject of concern, she shared an admirable relationship with Vicente, her alleged biological father. She prefers living away from the limelight, albeit her contribution to the fashion industry puts her on the map.

