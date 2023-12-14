Meet Svani Quintanilla: Everything we know about A.B. Quintanilla’s son

Svani Quintanilla is an American celebrity child best known as A.B. Quintanilla’s son, with his first wife Evangelina Almeida. A renowned singer, songwriter and record producer, A.B. Quintanilla is dubbed the King of Kumbia. In addition, Svani is widely recognized as the nephew of actress Suzette Quintanilla and the late musician Selena Quintanilla.

Svani Quintanilla's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Despite his father’s prominence, Svani prefers a private lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life under wraps. However, this in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity son.

Svani Quintanilla's profile summary and bio

Full name Svani Quintanilla Nickname Svani, Principe Q Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Parents A.B. Quintanilla and Evangelina Almeida Siblings 6 Profession Record producer and sound engineer Famous for Being A.B. Quintanilla’s son Social media Instagram

How old is Svani Quintanilla?

Svani Quintanilla with his father and daughter.

Svani Quintanilla (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 27 November 1990 in Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Svani Quintanilla’s career

Quintanilla has followed in his father’s footsteps to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He is a talented record producer and sound engineer known professionally as Principe Q. Svani.

Svani Quintanilla’s profiles

The Texas native is active on social media. He has 13.1k Instagram followers as of 12 December 2023.

Who is A.B. Quintanilla?

With a career spanning over four decades, Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III has won several accolades, including Latin Billboard Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro and Latin Grammy Awards.

A.B. Quintanilla at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California, USA.

He has written and produced various albums with his group, Kumbia Kings, and his late sister, Selena. Some of his studio albums include:

Albums with Selena

Alpha (1986)

(1986) Preciosa (1988)

(1988) Dulce Amor (1988)

(1988) Selena (1989)

(1989) Ven Conmigo (1990)

(1990) Selena Live! (1993)

(1993) Amor Prohibido (1994)

(1994) Dreaming of You (1995)

Albums with Kumbia Kings

Amor, Familia y Respecto (1999)

(1999) All Mixed Up: Los Remixes (2002)

(2002) La Historia (2003)

(2003) Presents Kumbia Kings (2003)

(2003) 4 (2003)

(2003) Fuego (2004)

(2004) Los Remixes 2.0 (2004)

(2004) Duetos (2005)

(2005) Greatest Hits (2007)

(2007) Lo Mejor De (2016)

A.B. Quintanilla’s age

Isaac (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 13 December 1963 in Toppenish, Washington, USA. He is the oldest child of Abraham Isaac Jr. and Marcella Ofelia. The singer grew up alongside his two sisters, Selena and Suzette.

Is A.B. Quintanilla married?

The record producer exchanged nuptials with Evangelina Almeida on 17 April 1988. Nonetheless, the duo divorced in 2000, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two kids, daughter Martika (born in 1989) and Svani (born in 1990).

Abraham later married Heather Grein in 2002, but they divorced in 2004. The pair has two kids, Abraham Isaac IV (born in 2002) and Elijah Jae (born in 2004). He married Brenda Ramírez in 2004.

A.B. Quintanilla at the James L. Knight Centre in Miami, Florida.

They called it quits in 2009 after welcoming their two kids, Elrey Jae (born in 2004) and Justin (born in 2007). Isaac married Rikkie Leigh Robertson in 2011. However, they parted ways in 2017 after a 6-year-marriage.

On 16 September 2019, he married Angela Orellano in Las Vegas. The musician has a child, Gianni, with Sumer Clary, whom he dated for a year from 1999 to 2000.

How much is A.B. Quintanilla’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Washington native has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 41-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Thanks to his celebrity father, Svani Quintanilla became famous even before birth. However, the celebrity son maintains a low-key profile, away from the limelight.

