5 Top facts about Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam

Christian Atsu was found dead after the tragic earthquake in Turkey. His agent confirmed the gut-wrenching news after 12 days of searching for him. As fans wrapped their heads around the star's coveted career being cut short in the 6 February 2023 7.8 magnitude earthquake, others have been curious to know more about his family, specifically his sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam.

Christiana Atsupie is best recognised as Christian Atsu's twin sister. She had her claim to fame through her brother's transcendence to stardom. Christian played for renowned international clubs such as Newcastle United, Chelsea and Porto.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam's profile summary and bio

Full name Christiana Atsupie Twasam Gender Female Famous as Christian Atsu's twin sister Date of birth 10 January 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Birthday 10 January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ada Foah, Greater Accra Region Current residence Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Yonah Akami Twasam Mother Sarah Afiko Dzuvor-Twasam Siblings Ofoe Peter, Patience, Solomon, Rose, Isaac Yeye, Peace, Anna, Abraham, Emmanuel, Ezekiel, Atsu Twasam

Who is Christian Atsu's twin sister?

Christiana Atsupie Twasam is Christian Atsu's twin sister. Even though not much information about her is publicly available, Christiana Atsupie Twasam's biography provides snippets of her life through her late brother's lenses.

Christiana was born on 10 January 1992 in Ada Foah, in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, to Yonah Akami Twasam and Sarah Afiko Dzuvor-Twasam. Her father was a fisherman and farmer. She is 31 years old in 2023.

How many siblings does Christian Atsu have?

Atsupie is a Ghanaian national. Her parents raised her as a Christian alongside her 11 siblings, Ofoe Peter, Patience, Solomon, Rose, Isaac Yeye, Peace, Anna, Abraham, Emmanuel, Ezekiel, and Atsu Twasam.

Did Christian Atsu have a twin?

Christian had a twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam. Christian, Christiana's brother, was a professional football star.

Atsu started his professional career with Porto. He later joined Rio Ave on loan and was affiliated with the team for one year. In 2013, he joined Chelsea on a £3.5 million deal. He was later loaned to Everton, Málaga Bournemouth and Vitesse Arnhem.

Christian Atsu signed a permanent contract in 2017 and joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2016/17 season. After his four-year contract ended, he joined Hatayspor in Turkey. He also competed for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia. At the time of his death, Christian Atsu's team was Hatayspor in Turkey.

Christian and Christiana shared a special bond beyond what meets the eye. In 2015, he shared a selfie on his Instagram account and captioned it, "With my twin sis."

Christian Atsu's death

Christian was confirmed dead after a 12-day desperate search after the dreadful earthquake in Turkey. His agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed his demise in a statement that read, ''It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that, sadly, Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Before the official statement confirming the star's death, there were allegations that the rescue team had rescued Christian a day after the earthquake. However, the allegations were refuted.

Did Christian Atsu have a family?

Christian was married and had three children. He married his wife, Marie-Claire Rupioin, in Portugal a decade ago. They officiated their union in 2012 and had three kids, a daughter and two sons.

Atsu adored his family. In an interview with TV3 Sports, he said, "I met my wife in Portugal, and you can see we have a beautiful family. We've been together for nine to ten years, and I love her."

Christiana Atsupie Twasam prefers living away from the limelight despite the fame her late brother enjoyed. Nonetheless, these details highlight her background and relationship with her brother.

