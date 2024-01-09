Spencer MacPherson's movies, girlfriend, parents, and net worth

Talented Canadian actor Spencer MacPherson has taken the entertainment world by storm with various commercially successful series and film credits under his belt. What do we know about the young heartthrob?

Spencer's love for acting became apparent at a young age when he began performing in musical theatre productions, including Oliver and A Christmas Carol. His passion for entertaining never weaned, and Spencer has starred in various successful TV productions since. Before we detail Spencer MacPherson's professional achievements and personal life, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Spencer's most recent acting role was on the TV series School Spirits, released in 2023. What else do we know of Spencer's evolving career and impactful roles?

Spencer MacPherson's career

According to IMDb, Spencer's first credited acting role was Ranikar in the 2015 TV series Defiance. His next big break was Hunter Hollingsworth in Degrassi: The Next Generation for 22 episodes.

The rising star took on more acting roles throughout the years, but Spencer MacPherson’s role in Reign is one of his most notable. Spencer Macpherson’s Reign character, Charles de Valois, catapulted him into superstardom, and he starred in the show for 30 episodes between 2015 and 2017.

Spencer Macpherson’s Titans role as Ellis in 2019 also gained attention from fans, although he was only credited in one episode. There is online speculation regarding Spencer Macpherson being in Game of Thrones, but this seems untrue as he is not credited in the series.

You can see a complete list of Spencer's acting credits here.

One of Spencer Macpherson’s memorable acting roles includes his role as Scout West on ‘Northern Rescue’. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Macpherson’s personal life

The actor's private life has generated more fan interest than his career. Spencer keeps his romantic relationships out of the limelight, but other details regarding his personal life are more widely known.

How old is Spencer Macpherson?

Born on June 12, 1997, Spencer Macpherson’s age is 26 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Spencer MacPherson’s height

Spencer's good looks and undeniable acting skills have made him a standout figure in entertainment. The Canadian actor stands at 178 cm.

Spencer MacPherson's girlfriend

Various online sources state that the actor has been in a relationship with Paige Exell since 2021. Paige owns Patti Jane Swim, a swimwear company she owns. Paige also designs the swimwear.

Spencer MacPherson at the Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Spencer MacPherson's parents

The actor's parents are Bobby and Cheryl MacPherson. Bobby is a businessman, and Cheryl is a housewife/homemaker. Spencer also has two older sisters, Rebecca and Cheryl.

Spencer Macpherson’s net worth

Spencer's net worth has yet to be confirmed. However, most online sources report the value as between $750,000 and $5 million.

Social media profiles

Spencer Macpherson’s Instagram page has 125K followers as of December 19, 2023. He has no other verified social media profiles.

Spencer Macpherson may have reached superstardom recently, but his acting career spans many years. With various hit shows already under his belt, Spencer's career in entertainment has only begun, with many successful years ahead.

