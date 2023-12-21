Ghanaian actor David Dontoh's wife, movies, TV shows and more

The trajectory of Ghana's entertainment holds promise, guided by individuals like David Dontoh. This famous Ghanaian actor, positioned at the forefront and renowned for his roles in numerous films and television shows, commands widespread recognition. Despite being held in high esteem by those he has worked with, how much does the general public know about him?

Who is David Dontoh? He is an award-winning Ghanaian actor and TV personality who played a pivotal role in advancing television and drama during Ghana's golden age of theatre. He serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the recently established Ghana National Film Authority, showcasing his ongoing influence and leadership in the Ghanaian film industry.

David Dontoh's profile summary

Full name David Kwame Dontoh Gender Male Date of birth 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Gyegyeano, Cape Coast, Ghana Current residence Cape Coast, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elizabeth Victoria Ackon Green Marital status Married Wife Rebecca Dontoh Children 3 School Apam Senior High School University University of Ghana, Brunel University London, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Profession Actor, TV personality Net worth $900 thousand

Biography of David Dontoh

David Kwame Dontoh is a reputable Ghanaian actor with over 40 years experience in the industry. He was born in Gyegyeano, a Cape Coast neighbourhood in Ghana's Central Region. While his mother, Elizabeth Victoria Ackon Green (Efua Beduwa), was a fishmonger, his father did several jobs. He taught and served as an agricultural officer specialising in vegetable gardening and animal husbandry.

Although his parents were never married, he grew up within a large extended family unit, surrounded by relatives of various professions. As a young child, he became interested in several subjects, including history, literature, science, geography, poetry, and contemporary art.

How old is David Dontoh?

David Dontoh's age is 59, born in 1964. Though he has not disclosed his date of birth, he is a Ghanaian citizen. He identifies as an African of black ethnicity.

Educational background

David Dontoh had his primary education at various schools in Cape Coast, Winneba, and Abakrampa in the Central Region of Ghana. He completed his secondary education at Apam Senior High School, majoring in Physics, English, and Poetry.

Between 1985 and 1988, David pursued Drama and Theatre at the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts. He specialised in playwriting and earned a diploma. Subsequently, he attended Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology from 2016 to 2020, followed by enrollment at Brunel University London in September 2021.

David Dontoh's career

David wanted to become a doctor or a pilot, but he could not meet the requirements after his Sixth Form exams. Before he settled for acting, he was a boxer and athlete. He trained as an amateur boxer at the Kaneshie Boxing Complex for six years on holidays.

He initiated his acting career in 1983 with the role of Bob in the film Kukurantumi. Since then, he has amassed 44 acting credits and two upcoming projects, according to his IMDb page. Some of David Dontoh's movies and TV shows include:

Snowfall

Beasts of No Nation

Screen Two

Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana

Freedom and Justice

The Dead

Us in Between

Somewhere in Africa

Lagos to Oslo

Beyond acting, Dontoh is a versatile artist; he excelled as a poet, screenwriter, playwright, dramatist, and composer. His poetic prowess is evident in approximately 300 poems, complemented by numerous Fanti, Twi, and English songs.

Since he stepped into the entertainment industry, he has significantly impacted it. He and Effah Nkrabea Darteh co-founded the Ghana Union of Theatre Societies apart from being a founding member of the Ghana Actors Guild.

For his contribution to the sucess of the country's entertainment industry, he bagged a Best Actor ECRAG Award in 1984, 1989, and 1992. During the Ghana Film Award, in 1999, he was awarded under the category of the Best Supporting and World Centenary of Film.

Who is David Dontoh’s wife?

The actor is married to Rebecca Dontoh, but there is no information about when they got married. Their marriage has been blessed with children.

How many kids does David Dontoh have?

David Dontoh shares three children with his wife, Rebecca. Two of them are Ewurama and Jojo.

What is David Dontoh's net worth?

David Dontoh's net worth is still being determined, though Net Worth Post's site alleges his net worth is $900,000. His sources of income include acting, poetry, scriptwriting, and various artistic endeavours.

David Dontoh leaves an indelible imprint on Ghanaian entertainment, inspiring emerging talents to follow. Proficient and globally recognised, he collaborates in international films, transcending boundaries. His legacy is a beacon for future entertainers, imparting valuable lessons to Ghanaians and beyond.

