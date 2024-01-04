7 facts about Ryan Shawhughes, Ethan Hawke's wife: How did they meet?

Ryan Shawhughes is an American actress and producer best known as Ethan Hawke's wife. The couple’s marriage has been a subject of public interest despite being married for over a decade. Ryan previously worked as a nanny for Hawke and his ex-wife, Uma Thurman. Following Ethan’s divorce in 2008, he established a romantic connection with Ryan and married her the same year.

Ethan is a renowned actor, author and film director widely recognised for starring in Training Day and Boyhood. While his personal accomplishments are known, it is worth noting the woman who has been his number one cheerleader- his wife, Ryan Shawhughes. Explore lesser-known facts about the celebrity spouse and the epic story of how the duo met.

Ryan Shawhughes’ profile summary

Full name Ryan Shawhughes Hawke Nickname Ryan Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 1982 Age 42 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace United States of America Current residence Boerum Hill, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 127 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ethan Hawke Children 2 Profession Actress and producer Net worth $2.5 million

Interesting facts about Ryan Shawhughes

Many people are fascinated by celebrities and their personal lives. Whether it is your favourite actress or a famous musician, there is always something new to learn about them! Here are the top 7 fascinating details to uncover about Ryan Shawhughes.

1. How old is Ryan Shawhughes?

Ryan (aged 42 as of 2024) was born on 30 July 1982 in the USA. She attended Columbia University in New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

2. She first met Ethan as a nanny to his kids

Ryan Shawhughes and Ethan Hawke first met when she was the nanny to his two kids with his then-wife, model Uma Thurman, Maya and Levon.

Is Ethan Hawke married to Uma?

The duo’s marriage hit the rocks in 2003, and they eventually divorced in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2008.

Ethan revealed in a 2009 interview with The Guardian that he had not gotten romantically involved with Ryan until he divorced Uma. However, their friendship during her time as a nanny created the foundation for their future together.

3. Ethan Hawke and his wife have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade

In June 2008, Ryan and Ethan exchanged nuptials in a small wedding in New York City. They prefer keeping details about their marriage away from the internet’s prying eyes.

4. Ryan Shawhughes and Ethan Hawkes' children

The couple has two daughters, Clementine Jane (born in 2008) and Indiana Hawke (born in 2011).

5. Ryan is an actress and producer

Like her famous husband, Shawhughes works as a producer and actress in the entertainment industry. She made her career debut in 2006, starring in the movie adaptation of Hawke’s novel, The Hottest State, which Hawke himself directed.

According to Ryan’s IMDb profile, she has produced 10 movies. They include:

Seymour: An Introduction (2014)

(2014) First Reformed (2017)

(2017) Blaze (2018)

(2018) Adopt a Highway (2019)

I Am a Town (2020)

(2020) The Good Lord Bird (2020)

(2020) The Last Movie Stars (2022)

(2022) Wildcat (2023)

Besides acting and producing, Shawhughes is the Vice President of Ethan Hawke’s production company, Under the Influence Productions.

6. Ryan attends many red carpet events with Ethan

The couple made their red carpet debut on 8 September 2009 at the premiers of Ethan’s movie, Brooklyn’s Finest, during the 66th annual Venice Film Festival in Italy. Since then, Ryan has accompanied her husband to numerous events, including the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

7. Ryan Shawhughes' net worth is significant

Ethan Hawke's wife allegedly has a net worth of $2.5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress and producer. As per sources, Ethan has a net worth of $55 million.

Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, met while she was a nanny to Ethan’s kids. Their love story began after Hawke’s divorce was finalised in 2008. The Hollywood couple are raising their two kids.

