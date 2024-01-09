Sue Bownds: Top 7 facts about the life of Rebel Wilson’s mother

Sue Bownds is an Australian dog handler, breeder and judge for dog shows best known as Rebel Wilson’s mom. A renowned actress, Rebel, is widely recognized for starring in Pitch Perfect, Bachelorette and The Wedge. But beyond her association with a famous figure, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity mother.

Although Bownds only tasted fame after her daughter gained popularity in the entertainment industry, she has a well-established career. Her kids are all grown up and charting their courses in life, and Sue, now a grandmother, is still in the dog breeding business.

Sue Bownds’ profile summary

Full name Sue Elizabeth Bownds Famous as Sue Bownds Gender Female Birthplace Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Late husband Jack Bownds Children 4 (Liberty, Rebel, Ryot and Annachi) Profession Dog handler Net worth $3 million Famous as Rebel Wilson’s mother

7 interesting facts about Sue Bownds

How much do you know about Sue Bownds? Despite her daughter’s prominence, you may not be conversant with every aspect of her personal and professional life. Here are fascinating details you ought to know about Bownds.

1. Hails from Australia

Sue was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. However, details about her age, early life, family background and academic qualifications remain unknown.

2. Dog handler and judge for dog shows

Growing up, Bownds had a special love for dogs. As a result, her parents nicknamed her Nangunyah. She is a fourth generation of her lineage actively involved in the dog business.

Alongside her late husband, Sue co-owned and ran a successful dog-handling company. The duo was professionally associated with breeds such as Beagles, English Springers, Dobermanns, English Cockers, Curly Coated Retrievers, Bassets, Scottish Terriers and Fox Terriers.

Sue became a judge for dog shows in 1980. She has judged shows in Germany, China, Thailand, the Philippines, the UK, the USA, New Zealand and Denmark. The celebrity mother was last seen judging dog shows during the 2018 Split Shows.

She was recently appointed as an International All Breeds FCI judge, which shows that her 43-year-old dog breeding career is still thriving.

3. Sue Bownds was an educator

Bownds worked in the education sector for an extended period before her retirement in 2021. Rebel gifted her a luxe Tiffany bracelet for the occasion.

4. Was married for over three decades

Sue and her late husband, Jack Bownds, exchanged nuptials in 1976 after dating for almost seven years. The couple was married for 34 years before Jack’s untimely death in 2010.

5. Mother of four

Together with her late husband, Sue has four children: Rebel (born in 1980), Liberty (born in 1982), Ryot (born in 1988) and Annachi (born in 1992). Apart from Rebel, Sue’s other children maintain private lifestyles.

6. Reportedly dating

Bownds is allegedly in a relationship with sales consultant Peter Lock. However, none of the parties has confirmed the speculations; therefore, it is difficult to establish whether this is true.

7. Sue Bownds’ net worth is significant

According to reports, the Sydney native has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a licenced dog handler and judge.

Sue Bownds gained notoriety for being a celebrity parent. Her daughter, Rebel Wilson, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

