10 interesting facts about Jaco Jacobs: family, books and more

South African author Jaco Jacobs has become one of the country's most successful authors, focusing on children's books that have been successful locally and globally. What are some interesting things about Jaco Jacobs? Here, we discuss Jaco's professional and private life and achievements.

Jaco has enjoyed decades of success writing children's books, with his first book being written while he was still in school. Here is Jaco Jacobs’ biography, in summary, before we discuss more regarding his career milestones and private life.

Profile summary

Full name Jaco Jacobs Date of birth February 22, 1980 Age 43 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Carnarvon, Northern Cape Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Bloemfontein, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Elize Jacobs (2010) Ethnicity White Gender Male Hair colour Dark brown/grey Eye colour Grey Children Two daughters (Mia and Emma) Profession Author Education University of the Free State Native language Afrikaans, fluent in English Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Jaco's success in writing has been widely documented. His personal life is more private, with the author taking a reclusive approach towards life in the limelight. What is there to know about the reclusive author?

Ten interesting facts about Jaco Jacobs

Before we detail what we know about the beloved author, here are ten interesting facts about Jaco Jacobs, based on various sources like Facts Crush and Jaco's official website:

Jaco was born in the small town of Carnarvon, Northern Cape.

Jaco has published over 260 books.

Over a million copies of his books have been sold.

Jaco's writing career started in school, where he received various accolades.

The author's first children’s book, Pretpark , was written while he was still in high school.

, was written while he was still in high school. His books have been translated into Italian, Dutch, Spanish, and Slovenian languages.

The author studied drama and speech at the University of the Free State.

His hobbies include long-distance running and collecting PEZ.

Jaco has three dogs, a cat, and a pet python.

Jaco's countless awards include 26 ATKV children's book awards, the Maskew Miller Longman Prize, and the Hennie van Deventer trophy for outstanding journalism.

Jaco Jacobs' professional life

The successful author's career began at a young age, with Jaco writing Pretpark at 18 while still in high school. What followed was a successful writing career that spanned over decades, and today, Jaco is a world-renowned children's author.

Is Jaco Jacobs a good writer?

Jaco Jacobs’ books have reached international status, cementing his role as a highly-praised and successful children's author. With countless awards and accolades given to Jaco over his decades-long career, it is easy to see why he is regarded as one of the country's most successful authors.

What inspired Jaco Jacobs to start writing books?

During an interview with Twinkl, Jaco mentioned where his love of writing stems from:

'I grew up in a small farming community in the Karoo. My dad is a sheep farmer, as was my grandfather. The Karoo has a rich history of storytelling, and I grew up listening to wonderful folktales, legends and ghost stories.'

He continued saying,

'My grandmother knew hundreds of poems by heart and loved reciting them to us. I think that was what inspired my writing in the first place. My dad often recounts how I would make up elaborate stories as a kid and entertain my older cousins at family gatherings.'

How many books did Jaco Jacobs write in Afrikaans?

Jaco has written over 260 books in his native language of Afrikaans. Jaco Jacobs’ Afrikaans books are well-loved globally and have been translated into various international languages to accommodate his global fans.

Jaco Jacobs' personal life

Although Jaco has become a worldwide star thanks to his writing success, he prefers to remain lowkey and out of the limelight. The author spends his free time challenging himself through long-distance running and indulging in carefree hobbies, such as collecting PEZ.

When was Jaco Jacobs born?

Jaco comes from humble beginnings, born in Carnarvon, Northern Cape. The modest village is located in the Karoo and had a population of just 6,612 as of 2011.

Does Jaco Jacobs have a wife and kids?

Jaco Jacobs’ family includes a wife and two children. Jaco Jacobs’ wife is Elize Jacobs, whom he married in 2010. The couple share two daughters, Mia and Emma, and live away from the public eye in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Jaco Jacobs has hard-earned his highly-praised career as a children's author, with many awards to show for his undeniable talent. Despite his success, Jaco lives a quiet life with his wife and kids in the cosy town of Bloemfontein.

