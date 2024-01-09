Interesting facts about Halle Berry’s son, Maceo-Robert Martinez

Halle Berry is one of Hollywood's most respected actors, with various box office hit films during her decades-long career. Halle Berry's children have been thrust into the spotlight since birth, with the public interest growing as they age. Where is Maceo-Robert Martinez today? Here, we discuss what we know of Halle's son, Maceo, and daughter, Nahla.

Halle Berry has two biological children: Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo-Robert Martinez. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Halle's family life remains guarded, as she prefers a more private approach towards her children and romantic relationships. This limits information on Maceo-Robert, but here are the most widely known and reported facts about her son.

Maceo-Robert Martinez's profile summary

Full name Maceo-Robert Martinez Date of birth October 5, 2013 Age 10 years old as of January 2024 Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Between Los Angeles, USA and Paris, France Current nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Male Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Halle Maria Berry and Olivier Martinez Siblings One sister (Nahla Ariela Aubry)

Although pregnancy is known to come with some side effects, the actress has only good things to say about her experience of getting pregnant both times. Halle said during a press conference for her film Things We Lost in the Fire that 'there's no bad' regarding her pregnancies and that she has 'loved every second of it.'

Halle Berry

Halle Maria Berry was born on 14 August 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio. Halle's career in entertainment started as her being a model, entertaining various beauty pageants. She won first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and finished sixth in Miss World 1986. Halle first appeared on TV in 1989 and became prominent through her early roles in Jungle Fever (1991) and Boomerang (1992).

How many kids does Halle Berry have?

The actress has two children: a daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry and a son named Maceo-Robert Martinez. Halle Berry had Nahla when she was 41, joining a list of successful women in Hollywood who have children over 40.

Maceo-Robert Martinez is Olivier Martinez’s son. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Did Halle Berry lose custody of her daughter?

There has been online speculation that the actress may have lost custody of Nahla at some point. These remain rumours, and Halle shares joint custody with her children's fathers.

Who is the father of Halle Berry's baby?

Halle's children have two different fathers. The actress's firstborn child, Nahla Ariela Aubry, was born in March 2008 to her and her partner, Gabriel Aubry. Halle met her former partner in November 2005 during a photoshoot for Versace. The couple called it quits sometime in mid-2010.

Maceo-Robert Martinez's father is Olivier Martinez, a French actor. Halle's former husband and she met on the set of the adventure drama Dark Tide in July 2010, shortly after her breakup with Gabriel. They wed on July 3, 2013, and divorced on December 28, 2016.

Their divorce was highly publicised, especially when news broke that Halle would contribute $8,000 a month towards child support regarding the joint custody of Maceo-Robert with Olivier.

How old is Halle Berry's daughter?

Halle Berry's daughter was born on March 16, 2008, making her 15 years old at the time of writing. She will be 16 on March 16, 2024, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The actress keeps her children out of the public eye but occasionally shares tributes to them on her Instagram page. Photo: @halleberry on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Halle Berry's real mother?

According to Halle's IMDb page, she was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 14, 1966, to parents Jerome Jesse Berry and Judith Ann Berry (née Hawkins). Judith is a psychiatric nurse of primarily English and German descent, and Jerome is African-American.

Maceo-Robert Martinez

Olivier Martinez’s son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, lives a secluded life behind the scenes. Maceo-Robert's parents share joint custody, giving him time between Los Angeles and Paris. Little is known of him otherwise.

How old is Maceo-Robert Martinez?

Maceo-Robert Martinez's birthday is October 5, 2013, making his age ten at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Snippers of Maceo-Robert Martinez's life can be seen online, either through paparazzi photos of the youngster or through social media posts that Halle occasionally makes of her children.

