Dave Grohl is an American musician, songwriter, and producer, best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Foo Fighters. The band has released numerous hit albums, including The Colour and the Shape, Wasting Light, and Concrete & Gold. Due to Grohl's prominence, most fans are curious about his family. So, who are Dave Grohl's kids?

Dave, his wife Jordy, and their children, Harper, Violet, and Ophelia. Photo: @Grohl's (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his musical contributions, Dave Grohl is known for his charismatic stage presence, versatility as a musician, and genuine and down-to-earth personality. He also rose to fame for his children, who have shown interest in his footsteps in the music industry. So, how many children has Dave Grohl got?

Who are Dave Grohl's kids?

Dave and his wife, Jordyn, have three daughters.

1. Violet Maye Grohl

She is the eldest daughter of Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum. Violet Grohl (age 17 years in 2024) was born in Los Angeles on April 15, 2006. She follows in her father's footsteps as a musician and has recorded several songs.

Dave Grohl duets with his daughter, Violet Maye Grohl, on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Photo by Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

2. Harper Willow Grohl

She is the second daughter of Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum. Harper (age 14 years in 2024) was born on April 17, 2009. She has also shown interest in the music industry, focusing on playing drums.

Dave Grohl and Harper. Photo by Charley Gallay

Source: UGC

3. Ophelia Saint Grohl

She is the third and youngest daughter of Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum. She was born on August 1, 2014.

Ophelia and her father, Dave. Photo: @Grohl's (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Dave Grohl's daughter sing backup?

Yes! In 2018, Violet joined her father onstage to cover Adele's When We Were Young. In April 2021, they released Nausea, a cover of Los Angeles punk band X's 1980 anthem. In June 2023, Maye and her father performed Show Me How at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

Does Violet Grohl play drums?

Violet also plays drums, besides being a backup. She played drums on a song by Dave's old band, Nirvana, among other performances.

Who is Dave Grohl's wife?

Grohl's wife is Jordyn Blum, a television producer and director. They got married on August 2, 2003.

How old is Dave Grohl?

Grohl, whose full name is David Eric Grohl (age 54 years in 2024), was born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, USA. He was raised in Springfield, Virginia, by his mother, Virginia Jean, a teacher, and his father, James Harper Grohl, a journalist.

Dave Grohl's education

Dave Grohl attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. He excelled academically during his time there. However, his passion for music eventually led him to drop out of high school during his junior year to pursue a music career.

Dave Grohl's career

Grohl's career is characterized by versatility, talent, and a genuine passion for music. His journey from a teenage drummer in local punk bands to a rock icon and Foo Fighters frontman is a testament to his enduring influence on the rock music landscape. Here is an overview of his notable career milestones:

Dave Grohl at the "Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways" panel at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Scream (1986–1990)

At 17, Grohl joined the Washington, D.C.-based punk rock band Scream as their drummer. He played on their albums and gained valuable experience touring with the band.

Nirvana (1990–1994)

In 1990, Grohl joined Nirvana as their drummer, replacing Chad Channing. Nirvana, led by Kurt Cobain, became one of the most influential bands of the early 1990s. Grohl's drumming was a crucial element in Nirvana's sound.

He also contributed to songwriting, with his first composition for the band being Marigold. The band's iconic album Nevermind (1991) catapulted them to worldwide fame. Unfortunately, Kurt Cobain's death in 1994 led to the dissolution of Nirvana.

Foo Fighters (1994–present)

Following the end of Nirvana, Dave Grohl took the lead role in forming his band, Foo Fighters. Initially a one-person project where he recorded all the instruments on the debut album, Foo Fighters evolved into a full-fledged band. The self-titled debut album, released in 1995, included hits like This Is a Call.

Foo Fighters have since released numerous successful albums, earning multiple Grammy Awards. They have also established themselves as one of their generation's most enduring and popular rock bands.

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Collaborations and side projects

In addition to Foo Fighters, Grohl has collaborated with various artists and has been involved in side projects. Notable collaborations include playing drums with Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures (with Josh Homme and John Paul Jones) and contributing to albums by Tenacious D, Paul McCartney, and others.

Film and Television

Dave Grohl has ventured into filmmaking, directing documentaries such as Sound City (2013) and Sonic Highways (2014). These documentaries explore the history and culture of the music industry.

Above is all you need to know about Dave Grohl's kids, Harper, Violet, and Ophelia. Grohl is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. As a founding member of the Foo Fighters and drummer for Nirvana, Dave gave alternative rock its driving beat.

